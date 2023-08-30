‘she don’t gaf’: Gwyneth Paltrow’s bad probiotic ad gets memed

While Gwyneth Paltrow is largely associated with Goop and its questionable products these days, she’s still an actress. And she definitely gave a performance in an ad for a probiotic company, which is now getting memed.

The ad is for Seed, a probiotic company that’s gotten popular on TikTok, thanks in part to influencers promoting it. Paltrow first appears to suck on the “24-strain” probiotic, but does not take it, then claims it’s “so good for bloating and regularity,” as her son Moses loudly steams milk in the background.

“She really said I’m gonna get paid either way. They get one take,” said a commenter.

My new favorite thing is Gwyneth getting paid to do this ad and then delivering…this pic.twitter.com/LFXATnzaJz — Alanna's on strike (@AlannaBennett) August 29, 2023

Was this alleged one-take, don’t-give-a-fuck delivery a conscious choice on Seed’s part, knowing that the internet loves mess? Did they ask Paltrow for some relatable content? We reached out to Seed for comment, but apparently the company is pushing the ad hard on TikTok, and people are helping promote it by memeing and reacting to it.

As someone who works in influencer marketing, I bet you this ad performed higher than the polished one bc we all stopped and watched 😂 https://t.co/xQfKxktyw3 — Lexie Barnhorn (@lexxbarn) August 29, 2023

Seed also has detractors, and the virality of Paltrow’s video is bringing up some older TikToks about the company and claims about what probiotics actually do. The probiotic industry is a big one, and it’s largely geared toward women, but the de-influencing movement on TikTok has taken aim at pricey digestive products that claim to improve gut health.