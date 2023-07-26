‘Every single room was toy-themed’: Former Mattel employee shares what it was really like to work at the company

Despite the writers and screen actors strike, Warner Bros.’ Barbie premiered on July 21 and broke box office records. Barbiemania is continuing on social media. Pink is everywhere, and discourse on anything related to Mattel is high.

One TikToker, @laraweber_, shared what it was like to work at the company, which is featured in the movie. In her minute-long video, Lara Weber described her experience working as a former Mattel employee in Australia. She noted the colorful themed offices like Barbie referenced, and that “Most of the women in leadership were actually women.”

“The Aussie Mattel office sounds more fun,” a user commented in the video.

“I honestly feel like Australia just has better work environments than US,” someone wrote. As labor strikes continue in the U.S., Barbiemania has been aided by Mattel’s ample publicity campaign for the film’s rollout. The 2023 film by Greta Gerwig follows the 2018 Hulu documentary Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie. Both examine Barbie’s complicated legacy.

Speaking on her personal experience, Weber gave a positive review of the company. Since the film’s debut, many have wondered what it would be like to work at the toy company.

“To this day I maintain, [that Mattel] was one of the best workplace cultures I have ever experienced,” Weber continued. Most commenters agreed, but some noted their differences in experiences. “I was in the HQ tower in LA and had no themed offices,” someone said.