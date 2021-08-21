‘These are ways that I have known to work’: Flight attendant shares hacks to get a first class upgrade in viral TikTok

A flight attendant on TikTok shared with viewers two hacks that could get them flying first class completely free of charge.

In a now-viral TikTok with over 500,000 views, user @cierra_mistt said she’s frequently asked how people can get free upgrades to first class. According to the original poster, there’s “a lot” of tricks, but the first she shares is pretty straight-forward: Be nice to your gate agent and flight attendants.

https://www.tiktok.com/@cierra_mistt/video/6994209406862871814

“The miracles we can work when we’re given some Starbucks or a bag of chocolates,” she said. “Especially those long days when we have back-to-back flights and don’t even have time to go get some food.”

The second trick, she said, involves a lot more luck. Basically, if a flight you’re on isn’t full, attendants will sometimes move people from the back of the plane to the front for “weight and balance purposes,” she claims.

A third trick—which @cierra_mistt said would be uploaded to her Instagram—hasn’t been posted yet.

Before you try these tips, though, it’s not immediately clear whether they work for every airline. “We get fired if we move people to first!” one commenter wrote.

Several others also said they didn’t believe that being nice would get them upgraded.

“I promise y’all…you WILL NOT get upgraded to first class on international flights just by being nice lol,” a second person wrote.

In the comments, @cierra_mistt also clarified that her tricks aren’t guaranteed to work.

“These are ways that I have known to work,” she said. “Also I post on behalf of MY views; not my company. That’s all.”

