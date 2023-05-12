‘You want to take it off before anybody else in your office decides to take it off’: Worker shares how to get a five-day weekend

Because July 4 falls on a Tuesday this year, many are attempting to use up saved paid time off so they have a five-day work week — taking off June 30 and July 3 with the weekend in between.

TikTok user Andrea (@plussizeandbossy) said in a recent video, which has been viewed more than 477,00 times, that if people haven’t done so now, putting in their paid time off early will increase the likelihood of them getting the “OK” from their bosses.

“If you haven’t done this already go ahead and put in PTO for June 30th, which is a Friday, and July 3rd, which is a Monday,” Andrea said. “Because if you take off those two days you can have a five-day weekend.”

“Even if you don’t want to take off two days, take off July 3rd, that Monday,” she continued. “It might be slow in the office but you ain’t trying to get out of bed on Monday morning, go to work, just to be off on Tuesday. So, go ahead and take at least July 3rd off, so you could enjoy your weekend. You’re welcome.”

She added in a caption for the video, “I don’t know about you… but I need 5 days off!!! I definitely don’t want to be working on Monday, July 3.”

According to Rocket Lawyer, employers can usually deny paid time off requests if they choose to do so, unless an individual’s work contract explicitly states otherwise. A main reason one’s manager would deny a PTO request would be to ensure that the respective workplace is appropriately staffed.

One commenter who saw Andrea’s clip quipped: “Jokes on you I ran out of PTO already.”

While another said that there was no need for them to put in for any paid time off as their company effectively gave it to them for free: “My company is closed July 3 and 4. I took 5,6,7 off. Nine days off.”

However, there was a viewer who said that they have difficulty putting in their requests around the holidays as their job doesn’t allow the practice: “My job won’t let us put in vacation days the day before or the day after the holiday.”

Someone else said that because they have a remote position, every single day that they work already feels like paid time off, and encouraged others to use their vacation days at their respective jobs: “Work from home. Every day feels like PTO. Leaving for Cancun [on] July 6th for three weeks. Def use up that PTO!!”