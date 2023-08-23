Is there going to be a Euphoria season 3? It’s a question fans of the HBO series have been mulling since season 2 concluded in early 2022 and one that’s now complicated by the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes, as well as the death of Euphoria star Angus Cloud.

But there is some movement on the season 3 front, at least from creator Sam Levinson. In an interview allegedly given before the writers’ strike, Levinson teased a different approach to Euphoria season 3, but not everyone is on board.

‘Euphoria’ season 3 plot

Euphoria‘s first two seasons followed Rue (Zendaya), a teenage addict who’s been in and out of rehab, as well as her circle of friends.

But Levinson told Elle that season 3 will be framed as a “film noir,” and that Rue will “explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world.”

“if sam levinson tries to make something in black and white again im gonna need the UN to sanction him,” said one tweet, referencing his panned 2021 Netflix film Malcolm and Marie. A few others compared this wild tonal jump to Riverdale.

More people doubted season 3 would ever actually happen.

season 3 coming in 2063 — Sister lilith ᴺᴹ (@lilxMaraj) August 23, 2023

Levinson reportedly started writing Euphoria season 3 during post-production on his other HBO series, The Idol, which has not yet been renewed and did not get great reviews.

Due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes, the release date for season 3 has been pushed to at least 2025. In late May, just before The Idol debuted, HBO’s Francesca Orsi told Deadline that the release date “will be determined on when we can pick back up with Sam.”

‘Euphoria’ season 3 cast

Zendaya is reportedly returning to play Rue, and it’s likely that cast members Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi return.

In August 2022, Barbie Ferreira, who plays Kat, said she would not be returning, and as season 2 was ending there were reports of on-set tension between Levinson and Ferreira, as well as other cast members. Sweeney and Minka Kelly were also quoted as saying they asked Levinson to scale back or cut their nude scenes in season 2.