‘There was no one quite like Angus’: Friends and ‘Euphoria’ co-stars pay tribute to Angus Cloud

Known for his breakout role as the drug dealer Fez in Euphoria, Angus Cloud passed away this week at age 25.

In a statement to the press on Monday, Cloud’s family said, “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss,” the statement continued. “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health, and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Since then there’s been an outpouring of love for Angus Cloud on social media, both from Euphoria fans and from Cloud’s friends in the entertainment industry. Sharing a photo of Cloud and the Euphoria cast on Instagram, his co-star Colman Domingo wrote, “And that was his smile. That was him. May he rest sweetly in peace.”

We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/PLqkz5Rshc — euphoria (@euphoriaHBO) July 31, 2023

Javon Walton, who played Fez’s brother Ashtray, shared a photo of himself hugging Cloud, writing, “rest easy brother.” Meanwhile, their co-star Storm Reid posted a video of Angus Cloud’s “Stand By Me” scene from Euphoria, which fans have been sharing widely on social media as a tribute to his impact as Fez.

"Stand by Me" – Angus Cloud 🤍 pic.twitter.com/bEENHaIX7G — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 31, 2023

And in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Euphoria creator Sam Levinson wrote, “There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family.”

In addition to the Euphoria cast and crew, numerous celebrities posted tributes and messages of support for Cloud’s family, highlighting Cloud’s wide range of friends and admirers in the industry.

Angus… rest easy. Sending you and your family all my love. 🕊️ — Danny Ramirez (@DannyRamirez) July 31, 2023

please remember how loved you are.

this world is so quick to make you feel otherwise.

there are reasons to stick around.

and this world needs you.

oh, angus. we celebrate you. — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) July 31, 2023

wow angus cloud gone too soon.. rest in peace angel — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) July 31, 2023

You will be deeply missed. Rest in Power @anguscloud ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/UtiFAkjgQx — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) July 31, 2023

These messages make it clear that alongside the acclaim and affection he earned for his role in Euphoria, Cloud also made a deep impression on a personal level. His friends and co-stars mention his kindness, his warm smile and his “gentle soul,” emphasizing the man behind the performance.