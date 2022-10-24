‘If your emu (or any bird) has avian influenza, do not kiss it’: Owner of viral TikTok emu criticized for cuddling bird amid bird flu outbreak

An emu who became TikTok-famous for interrupting his owner’s video is at the center of a heated debate about whether the emu should’ve been euthanized after a recent brush with avian influenza.

For months, Taylor Blake, who runs Knuckle Bump Farms, a small hobby farm in southern Florida, has been posting videos of the various animals on her farm on TikTok. But while Emmanuel the emu wasn’t the only emu on the farm, he was the most famous; he was especially fond of the camera; whenever he seemed to notice it, he ran over to examine it. Several videos showcasing this behavior garnered Blake millions of views on TikTok.

(Emmanuel is not to be confused with Karen, another TikTok-famous emu with a habit of trying to attack the camera and who sometimes is dressed up by her owner.)

But on Oct. 15, Blake announced that wild Egyptian geese that interacted with the farm’s birds had brought an outbreak of avian influenza, which had been deadly to the vast majority of the birds. Blake said that 99% of her birds had died and that Emmanuel seemed to have recently come down with the virus.

Hi friends. I’ve tried countless times to write this post, but it’s been extremely difficult for me. We had a massive tragedy strike the farm, and I have been doing my best to wrap my head around it. — eco sister (@hiitaylorblake) October 15, 2022

Throughout Blake’s thread, she shared several pictures of herself caring for the sick emu, including building him a sling to help him walk again after he obtained nerve damage in his right foot. In another photo, Blake places her head next to Emmanuel’s. In another video, she kisses Emmanuel’s head. Her pleas also went viral after asking the Irwins for help.

I love you so much, Emmanuel😭 pic.twitter.com/MK3uDQUhTZ — eco sister (@hiitaylorblake) October 16, 2022

Blake’s thread takes a similar tone to other posts by the owners of beloved viral pets: It’s an update on a beloved animal that makes people happy, it shows her going above and beyond, and it asks for people to send energy and pray for him.

And while Blake garnered plenty of sympathy for Emmanuel’s recent health troubles, others were concerned by Blake’s actions. For them, it was a matter of safety: If a bird has avian influenza, people probably shouldn’t be trying to kiss it on the head lest they end up spreading the disease to other people; the virus can be spread through unprotected interactions with a bird’s saliva, nasal fluids, or feces. It’s also possible for Emmanuel to spread the disease to other birds passing through, or for people who visit the farm to pass it onward.

The general solution when an outbreak of bird flu occurs is to cull, or selectively kill, the infected birds.

I am as captivated by Emmanuel the Emu as many on the on the internet & hope it recovers, but being face to face with a bird w avian flu is a bad idea – this is how zoonotic transmissions occur, this is why entire farms cull sick birds.

We live with the threat of pandemic flu. https://t.co/Orpz8Gu2mu — BK Titanji #IAmAScientist🇨🇲 (@Boghuma) October 16, 2022

If your emu (or any bird) has avian influenza, do not kiss it. Do not cuddle with it. Do not touch it. Bird flu is extremely dangerous to humans and other animals. And it sounds harsh but to prevent it’s spread, birds that get avian flu should be euthanized. — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) October 16, 2022

Cuddling, kissing, or touching an infected animal that has avian influenza is horrifying on so many levels. — Doug Reed, Ph.D. 🔬🦠🤒⚽🎮 (@DougSReed) October 17, 2022

Thread of avian influenza virus (AIV).



First off a PSA – DO NOT touch, handle or attempt to treat suspected sick or dead birds yourself – particularly poultry, waterfowl (ducks, geese, etc) or seabirds. These are VERY dangerous viruses that can infect people and be deadly! — Tom Peacock (@PeacockFlu) October 16, 2022

As Blake’s story went viral, some people also pulled up old tweets in which she appears to post anti-Black sentiments.

Me: uh oh

Wife: what

Me: they’re trying to milkshake duck the lesbian emu influencer

Wife: are you having a stroke — FourMonthsHat (@Popehat) October 20, 2022

"Tiktok star kisses sick emu, creating human variant of avian flu strain that decimates 60% of the population" sounds like the fitting end for America, frankly. Couldn't have written it better — lil pom poko jerk (@rajandelman) October 21, 2022

The whole internet loves Emmanuel the emu and Emu Girl, a lovely duo.

*5 seconds later*

We regret to inform you the girl is racist.

*3 months later*

We regret to inform you the emu and girl have now caused a human bird flu pandemic. — Ghoulie Andrews 🧛🏻 (@JulieMAwesome) October 17, 2022

In response to some concerns, Blake said that she and her girlfriend are complying with precautions recommended by the FDA and haven’t left the farm.

“Emmanuel is completely isolated and we sanitize before and after entering and exiting his stall,” she tweeted. “Again, we have been fully compliant with the state. We know the risks and we are abiding by the rules put in place for our farm. Thank you for the love and concern!”

Just to clarify- I have taken every precaution recommended by the FDA. We have foot baths at every gate, feet must be dipped prior to and after walking into the pasture. — eco sister (@hiitaylorblake) October 16, 2022

She added that she isn’t wearing a mask because the mask stresses Emmanuel out.

A day after a viral thread spelled out how Blake may have potentially broken Florida Department of Agriculture regulations around how to handle birds infected with avian influenza, Blake tweeted that Emmanuel didn’t have avian influenza and that he was stressed.

We believe this all stemmed from stress. Emus are highly susceptible to stress. He was incredibly overwhelmed by the state coming in and euthanizing our flock. (Although it was necessary, it was still very stressful on him) He stopped eating the day they depopulated. — eco sister (@hiitaylorblake) October 22, 2022

As events played out, Twitter poked fun at how online they sounded by trying to explain just what had transpired over the past week.

So a bunch of you are not Terminally Online which is fine. I'm kind of jealous if I'm honest. Lemme catch you up.



A lesbian hobby farmer in Florida owns an emu and went viral (hahaha) for him pecking the camera while she tried to record videos for TikTok. https://t.co/fEaAXRy1Ar — Shepherd (@NeolithicSheep) October 21, 2022

I’m so terminally online that the phrase “emu plague milkshake duck” makes sense to me. — Shawn Thomas (@mrshawnpthomas) October 21, 2022

