Spider-Man fans want Emma Stone to play Spider-Gwen thanks to her new haircut

Emma Stone's new blonde bob makes her look exactly like Spider-Gwen.

Posted on Aug 9, 2023

Given that Emma Stone’s next two projects are a surreal Yorgos Lanthimos drama and a Nathan Fielder comedy series, she clearly isn’t clamoring to do another superhero movie. But Spider-Man fans haven’t forgotten her decade-old role as Gwen Stacy.

When Stone’s hairstylist posted a photo of her new blonde haircut, it attracted unexpected buzz in Marvel fandom. Why? Because it’s basically the same style as Spider-Gwen in the Spider-Verse movies—an alternate version of Stone’s character in Amazing Spider-Man.

On TikTok and X, people started fan-casting Emma Stone as the Spider-Gwen.

The funny thing here is that while some actors post this kind of content as intentional nerd-bait, Emma Stone isn’t one of them. She’s moved on from her Marvel era. This is literally just a haircut photo.

However, that didn’t stop fans from posting zillions of side-by-side comparisons with screencaps of Spider-Gwen. Some even speculated that Stone might reprise her role as Gwen in the MCU’s upcoming Secret Wars movie.

This idea spread so fast that it actually sparked its own backlash, highlighting a rift in Marvel fandom. Some fans love multiverse crossovers featuring a ton of vintage actor cameos. Meanwhile, others think the trope is already played out, and recent superhero movies are overstuffed with fanservice.

“It’s so over bruh you guys just want Secret Wars to be three hours of that reel of cameos from the end of The Flash,” wrote a fan on X, voicing an opinion shared by many.

Fortunately for these detractors, there’s no evidence that Emma Stone will actually return to Marvel. Spidey fans are just obsessed with nostalgic cameos after watching three multiverse movies in a row.

*First Published: Aug 9, 2023, 9:01 am CDT

