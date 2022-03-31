‘You need to let us know’: Doctor on TikTok says red-haired patients should always tell anesthesiologist if the color is natural or not

A TikTok video showing what one TikToker might look like as a red head prompted a doctor on the platform to share an educational moment with viewers.

In the video, @kaelagordon uses a filter to see what she might look like with red hair. Her video is stitched by Kunal Sood (@doctorsood), who seems to be a doctor specializing in back, neck, and joint pain, according to his TikTok bio.

He says red-headed people like herself need to let their anesthesiologist know if the color is natural or not due to a biological quirk possessed by those with natural red tresses.

“Patients who have red hair require, on average, 20% more anesthesia,” Sood says.

His video is then stitched by an apparent dentist, Ben Kim (@niiidental), who co-signed the message.

“Same thing with dentists—you need to let us know,” he says. “Thanks.”

According to PBS, natural redheads have a mutated MC1R gene that produces red hair, fair skin, and freckles. There is reportedly some evidence that shows this gene is also present in the midbrain, where pain perception is regulated, affecting responses to pain and discomfort.

Viewers with red hair chimed in to share their own experiences with the healthcare system.

“Yes!” one commenter wrote. “Only my night nurse knew why my pain meds weren’t working post-op when the day shift thought I just had a low pain tolerance (I don’t).”

“My red head physical therapist told me and I didn’t believe it, then the anesthetic doc told me it’s true.” another commenter wrote. “Then all red heads after always needed more meds”

“Ok that explains a LOT!” a commenter wrote. “I am brunette but I used to be gingerish because my father is a ginger and I always had problems with anesthetics not working!”

Others were shocked this is their first time learning of seemingly very important medical information.

“WHY DO I KEEP FINDING OUT MEDICAL STUFF FROM TIKTOK AND NOT MY DAMN DOCTOR???” one questioned.

“Why don’t they ask? This isn’t a common knowledge but you’d think doctors would have this on a questionnaire,” another said, to which Kim responded: “Probably because redheads are pretty rare but I agree, it should be on the paperwork they fill out.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @kaelagordon, Kim, and Sood via Instagram DM regarding the video.

