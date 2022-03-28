A TikToker is getting roasted after posting a video about his problems with Disney World. The main problem he observed? Apparently, the average Disney World attendee doesn’t even lift.

User Jack (@jack_seabolt) originally posted the video earlier this month, though his TikTok has seen increased visibility since being virally duetted by user @dirteater1000.

Jack’s original TikTok currently has over 567,000, with @dirteater1000’s response having over 530,000 views.

“Disney makes me realize how small the lifting/fit population really is,” Jack writes in the text overlaying the original video.

In their response, @dirteater1000 correctly points out that Disney World might not be the best sample group to make that judgment.

“This man goes to a place filled with predominantly families and small children and says, ‘Why’s nobody lifting?” asks @dirteater1000.

Under Jack’s original TikTok, commenters roasted the user for his observation.

“Bro at disney thinking about lifting,” noted one user.

“Gym bros discovering the real world,” added another.

“You got an issue if this is all you can think about bro,” a third stated.

Other users chimed in to explain why Jack might be seeing so few gym rats at the Happiest Place On Earth.

“It’s almost as if people have jobs and families and can’t be in the gym 24/7,” detailed one commenter.

Another user agreed. “It’s literally cause [they’re] all middle aged parents,” said the user. “When you get kids and a job there’s a good chance you won’t be lifting every day.”

Comments like these upset Jack. In response, he made a comment reading, “Damn so many of y’all pressed abt this simple, but concerning observation I made about the magical land. I might have to make a response video.” To date, Jack has not posted a response video.

He later added to his comment, saying, “I care cause i wants people to live their best, happiest lives and i feel that starts with being healthy.”

But as one user noted in response, “what exactly does u making a tiktok video criticizing random people for not being gym rats do to fix that…”

Under @dirteater1000’s video, users pointed out that visual indicators alone rarely make for a good gauge of someone else’s health.

“Healthy & working out looks different on everyone,” shared a commenter. “How can he even tell????”

Neither Jack not @dirteater1000 immediately responded to Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

