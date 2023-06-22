Logan Paul at VidCon surrounded by security

Did Logan Paul crash VidCon? Probably not

A Logan Paul doppelganger crashed VidCon with an entourage of private security guards.

Internet Culture

Posted on Jun 22, 2023

Passionfruit

VidCon 2023 got a bit rowdy when a tall, muscular blond man in shades and a baseball cap showed up with an entourage of private security guards and men with cameras. As they entered the premises, there was a lot of chaos. VidCon security guards chased down the group, shouting “STOP!” at the unwelcome guests.

As the man and his posse entered the convention hall, the VidCon guards started to push them back, away from rooms of teens and tweens. Eventually, after a physical scuffle, the VidCon team shoved the intruders near a secluded room. The blonde man disappeared behind the door—as wild fans shouted, “LOGAN PAUL, LOGAN PAUL! You’re my favorite YouTuber!”

But was this really Logan Paul? Screaming fans seem to think so, but this writer is unconvinced.

Jun 22, 2023

