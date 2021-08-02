‘Demon Twink’ at popular DJ’s Britney-themed boat party becomes Twitter’s main character

A disruptive partygoer dubbed “Demon Twink” on a Britney Spears-themed boat party was called out by the DJ of the event and was later turned into a meme on Twitter over the weekend.

Ty Sunderland, a Brooklyn-based DJ known for his themed parties in New York City, tweeted “There was a DEMON twink on Britney boat last night. Threw a drink at the DJ equipment, wouldn’t get off the stage unless I stopped the music.” He continued, “Then the party ended and he’s somehow in VIP getting his ass ate like out in the open. We had to literally tell him to stop and go home!!”

There was a DEMON twink on Britney boat last night. Threw a drink at the dj equipment, wouldn’t get off the stage unless I stopped the music then the party ended and he’s some how in VIP getting his ass ate like out in the open. We had to literally tell him to stop and go home!! — Ty Sunderland 🏁 (@tylersunderland) July 31, 2021

Sunderland said in a subsequent tweet that he “wouldn’t have cared if he didn’t throw a drink at me and fuck up my microphone and DJ equipment.”

The “Demon Twink” remained unidentified until one user posted a video of a partygoer whom he claimed was the person in question on Twitter. However, the Daily Dot cannot independently confirm this was the “Demon Twink.”

Memes and jokes were made about the disruptive partier and the phrase began trending in New York on Sunday after some high profile Twitter users got in on the joke.

Actor and writer Matt Ford uploaded a screenshot of a fake Deadline article with the headline “Ryan Murphy tapped to write, executive produce ‘Demon Twink’ for Netflix; Troye Sivan to star in titular role.”

Zola screenwriter Jeremy O. Harris—who has experience adapting Twitter drama to film—joked, “I have no interest in writing a ‘Demon Twink’ anything unless [pop musician Troye Sivan] is playing him.”

I have no interest in writing a “demon twink” anything unless @troyesivan is playing him. — MOST TONY NOMINATED ONEHIT WONDER Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) August 1, 2021

The Twitter drama made its way to Sivan who responded with a quip of his own, tweeting, “Literally so what if I got my ass ate on a boat in New York, sue me.”

literally so what if I got my ass ate on a boat in New York, sue me — troye (@troyesivan) August 2, 2021

At Sunderland’s weekly “Ty Tea” party hosted after the Britney boat, his friend and winner of season 10 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Aquaria showed up to the party in “Demon Twink” attire.

On Sunday, Sunderland tweeted that he wasn’t mad at the disruptive partygoer. “If I was him, I’d capitalize on the name and make merch,” he tweeted. “He would’ve been kicked out but we were on a boat. Wish him the best!”

Sunderland did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.