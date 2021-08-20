Danny DeVito briefly loses Twitter verification after tweeting support for striking Nabisco workers

Danny DeVito briefly lost his blue checkmark on Twitter Thursday, just after tweeting his support of the striking Nabisco workers.

Support Nabisco workers striking for humane working hours, fair pay, outsourcing jobs.

NO CONTRACTS NO SNACKS — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) August 18, 2021

Tweeting out the succinct slogan “No contracts, no snacks,” DeVito summarised the strike as a matter of “humane working hours, fair pay, outsourcing jobs,” leaving no ambiguity as to his opinion on the snack food giant’s treatment of its workers. Soon after that, the blue checkmark beside his name disappeared, giving the Hollywood star’s official account, including his tweet in support of the strikers, the appearance of a parody account or one of the many celebrity impersonators found on Twitter.

On Wednesday, @DannyDevito expressed solidarity with striking Nabisco workers.



“NO CONTRACTS NO SNACKS,” he tweeted.



Today, Twitter stripped him of his verified status, DeVito confirmed to More Perfect Union. pic.twitter.com/rbYfM90sOs — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) August 19, 2021

I love thinking about the verified badge in its original context ("this account is telling the truth about who's using it") and what that means when this stuff happens. In response to his solidarity tweet, Twitter was like "oh wait sorry maybe this isn't actually Danny Devito" https://t.co/JkdthwErzz — mclean (@mcccclean) August 19, 2021

So I guess the Danny DeVito thing means verification is just leverage that Twitter uses to keep celebrities from circulating unauthorized ideas among the rabble? — Caitlin Johnstone ⏳ (@caitoz) August 20, 2021

DeVito’s fans and people standing in support with the striking workers had questions for Twitter about its decision to strip DeVito’s account of verified status.

So on Danny DeVito losing verification because he stated solidarity with striking workers at Nabisco…



Does this mean @Twitter and @Jack are now officially punishing anyone on here who takes a stance against a particular large company?



If you don't reply, we'll assume "yes." — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) August 20, 2021

Twitter de-verifying a national treasure like Danny DeVito for his solidarity with striking Nabisco workers is about as petty as it gets.



Maybe they needed his blue check to verify another goddamned Nazi. — Its a Bugsy Malone Life (@Snarkocalypse) August 19, 2021

"we just never expected a wealthy celebrity to care about such a thing so we assumed his account had been hacked" — just tweetin' (@justtweetinman) August 20, 2021

Many have assumed it’s a direct response to DeVito’s tweet about the strike, with Twitter user @xlchimeralx pointing out that many of the large shareholders in Twitter are also large shareholders in Nabisco’s parent company Mondelez.

Twitter unverified Danny DeVito for supporting strikers but they’re okay with Marjorie Taylor Greene equating vaccination passports to the Holocaust and Lauren Boebert praising the Taliban.



Danny was a legend before they were born and he’ll be a legend long after they’re gone. — Meredith Lee (@meralee727) August 19, 2021

Is it true Danny Devito lost his blue check for supporting fair pay, outsourcing jobs, & humane working hours? Just curious @Twitter https://t.co/WoWhwDxx4c — B.R.O.theR. ?uestion (@questlove) August 20, 2021

So far, Twitter has yet to release a statement on why this happened, though DeVito’s blue checkmark has already been quietly reinstated. The Daily Dot has reached out to Twitter for comment and will update the story if they respond. If this was an attempt to prevent DeVito’s support of the strikers from gaining traction, however, it has hugely backfired. As many on Twitter have now pointed out, the news of Devito’s de-verification going viral has massively increased awareness, and support, of the strike and the numbers only seem to be increasing.

Danny Devito was de-verfied for on twitter for showing solidarity with Nabisco workers so now THATS become the story driving more people to learn about the Nabisco strikes so just bang up job protecting corporate interests there Twitter — Windows98 Tech Support (@Win98Tech) August 19, 2021

Hoooooonestly, I didn't even know about it until I clicked on Danny DeVito fearing the worst. Now I know and after leaving this message, I will be doing research on it. I hope the workers get what they need. So, this trend actually helped. — Crazy Man Robert (@Crazymanrobert) August 20, 2021

Introducing my new deep left conspiracy theory that jack is pro unions and did this purposefully to promote it — miriam over heaven (@miriamundertale) August 20, 2021