‘Run to Subway now!’: Subway worker reveals new cookie, churro, and pretzel footlongs

One Subway worker is excited about changes to the restaurant’s menu and thinks everyone should run, not walk, to the store to try them out.

In a TikTok video that has racked up over 4 million views as of Monday, user Omar Masri (@Omar.masri03) showed off some of the store’s new ingredients and implored his viewers to get to the store right away.

“Guess what Subway now got, boys?” the TikToker asked in the now-viral clip while showing off the store’s menu advertising the new choices. “Churro, pretzel, cookie footlongs. Oh my God.”

He then pulled out see-through plastic storage bins containing the various flavored footlong breads. He also explained that butter and salt could be added to the breads to make them even more delicious.

“Bro, this is what I’m hype for,” he added. “Look at the cookie footlong.”

It appears the TikToker’s viewers share his excitement. In the comments section, many hoped the new items would be coming to their local store.

“If our subway don’t have these imma be mad,” one worker wrote, tagging a friend. “I really want the pretzels.”

“I’m walking up the street tomorrow,” user Millian_Heiress commented. “Hope they have them both. I always need something sweet, and something salty.”

“I WANT THE CHURRO,” another user said.

“The only thing good at subway are their cookies for some reason,” user @Syrupwaffle546 commented. “So this is a game changer.”

According to Today.com, some of the store’s new options come by way of a partnership with Cinnabon. “The Cinnabon Footlong Churro” will be tested in stores across the country. The store also rolled out a dessert called the “Frosted Swirl,” which looks like Cinnabon’s Frosted CinnaSweet Swirls from its Cinnabon Breakfast Creations collection.

Subway footlong cookies were introduced in 2022 on National Cookie Day. Back then, the treat was only available at the company’s pop-up bakery, Cookieway. However, based on Subway worker Omar Masri, it has apparently made its way into Subway stores.

The Daily Dot reached out to Subway via email and Masri by TikTok comment for more information.