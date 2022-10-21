We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Happy Friday! Our top stories today are about: a debunk of a viral claim about Airheads, the FTC considering whether to recuse its chair from a Meta lawsuit, the British prime minister losing a meme battle to a head of lettuce, and the FBI warning of student debt relief scams.

After that, our Culture Editor Tiffany writes about all the salad dressing discourse in her weekly “This Week on the Internet” column.

Don't forget to take our weekly news quiz!

Airheads are a staple candy for many Americans, but one viral TikToker claims they might not be available for the foreseeable future. However, the candy’s distributor has denied the online rumor.

The FTC is considering dismissing chairwoman Lina Khan from a merger lawsuit involving Meta, according to a court filing.

Iceberg for the win.

The FBI issued a warning to applicants for student loan debt relief over fears that they soon could be targeted by scammers.

By Tiffany Kelly

The salad dressing that broke the internet

☕ In a viral video, a TikToker confronted a barista at Dutch Bros regarding one of her co-workers writing her phone number on her husband’s cup.

🚢 Believe it or not, people are still going on cruises. A recent TikTok about the tipping policy on the Disney Cruise Line sparked debate about how much gratuity is gratuitous.

📱 A competition watchdog in the U.K. ordered Meta, the parent company of Facebook, to sell the popular animated GIF website Giphy.

👗 Is the Lolita aesthetic just ruffled sleeves, circle skirts, and lacey fabric? Here we breakdown the popular Japanese fashion trend.*

🥪 A Subway employee has a PSA to customers who place their orders online: Be careful what you ask for.

🍒 A bartender caught—and subsequently cussed out—a customer who grabbed cherries with her hands from the bar’s fruit tray.

🦠 Here are the viral marketing campaigns that helped shape the internet as we know it.

💵 A Hooters server went viral on TikTok after calling out customers who are mad about the fact that the restaurant adds an automatic gratuity to its bills.

🌟 Do you know how to find your rising sign? If not, let our horoscopes column “Dot Rising” help you out!

It’s almost Halloween time. The 12-foot-tall skeletons are ready.

