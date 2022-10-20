Dot Rising: How to find your rising sign

Welcome to Dot Rising, a hub for horoscopes and diving into the world of astrology online.

Do you ever read a monthly horoscope and think, “That’s nice—but it doesn’t sound a damn thing like me”? You may be reading the wrong zodiac sign.

If you scan for the sign associated with the astrological season in which you were born, you’ve likely been learning all about your sun sign. Your sun sign represents your personality and the surface-level traits that others may first notice about you. In other words, it’s a great snapshot of the way you express yourself.

Sun sign astrology (also referred to as “pop astrology”) can be a fun and informative glimpse into what makes you tick, but it’s not the complete picture. When it comes to the most crucial, enlightening aspect of your chart, it’s all about that rising sign.

What is a rising sign?

Your rising sign, also known as your Ascendant, is the zodiac constellation that was rising on the eastern horizon the very moment you were born. Calculated down to the minute, your rising sign sets the stage for all the planetary players that color your inner world.

You can think of your chart as a hanging mobile, and the rising sign is the structure at the top that holds the mobile together and allows the hanging planets to spin pic.twitter.com/OZxNd14S4D — Mr. Flintstone🍆 (@sagistarbb) July 21, 2020

This sign, along with your sun and moon sign, make up the holy trinity of what makes you so uniquely, miraculously you. If the sun represents your ego, and the moon speaks to your emotional inner core, your rising sign is what gives them a flavor that’s yours and yours alone.

The more I learn about astrology and the more I observe people, the more I realize that people are so much more their rising sign than anything else. — Roya Backlund 🪐 (@RoyaBacklund) September 28, 2020

How do I find my rising sign?

It’s easy! All you need are three pieces of information:

Your date of birth

Your place of birth

Your time of birth (down to the minute, if possible. Your rising sign changes every two hours, and each passing minute makes a difference in your rising sign degree and, thus, expression. Getting nitty-gritty here is important!)

With this info handy, you’re ready to draw up your birth chart. There are lots of free sites that help you calculate it, but Astro-Charts is one of our faves.

Once calculated, you’ll see a large, compass-like circle displaying your unique astrological blueprint with all the key planets included. Here’s mine, for example!

The author’s chart shows a Leo sun, Gemini moon, and Scorpio rising, among other placements.

The point on the far left, labeled “ASC” is the ascendant sign. It’s the key to unlocking everything an astrology chart can reveal about you (and others)!

After uncovering your rising sign, we recommend only reading that sign’s horoscopes. This will make sure you’re reading what most accurately speaks to your entire astrological makeup (instead of just your ego).

when I found out my rising sign was Scorpio, everything just clicked 🙂 pic.twitter.com/FGiM1UBWaA — rose🥀 (@lovelosa_) January 9, 2019

Prepare for an exciting new world of astrological realizations to reveal itself. Welcome to the good life, baby.