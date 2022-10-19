Candy store owner claims Airheads are halting production til 2024 in viral clip—but company debunks rumors

Airheads are a staple candy for many Americans, but one viral TikToker claims they might not be available for the foreseeable future. However, the candy’s distributor, Perfetti Van Melle, has denied the online rumor.

CandyMeUp, an online and in-person candy store with 1.1 million TikTok followers, claimed that they had been informed by Airheads’ supplier that the sweets were being temporarily discontinued.

“I just heard crazy news in the candy world, and it’s about Airheads so for anyone who loves Airheads listen up,” the owner of the TikTok account said. “This is not a joke, Perfetti [Van Melle] the manufacturer who make Airheads just announced that due to supply issues, they are stopping production, and Airheads will not be available until 2024, guys.”

She added, “It’s two years, so if you find Airheads out there, which I’m sure you can buy them up, because you’re not gonna see them for a while.”

In the caption of the video, which has received over 728,000 views, the user added, “What in the world is happening…. Airheads will not be available until 2024. Many candy companies have stopped production on certain candy items which the public is not aware of. Companies say they would bring a candy item back in a year or two and it doesn’t. Let’s hope they get this product out when they say they will.”

However, Perfetti Van Melle shared a statement with the Daily Dot via email that the rumors surrounding Airheads production are false.

“Recently a TikTok user posted a video with some ‘big news; about Airheads sparking mass online pandemonium amongst our loyal fans, with many looking to rush to the store to stock up,” the statement reads. “While we feel preparing for an emergency is always prudent, alas, today, just like every other day, Airheads were in full production. Fortunately for us all, we can debunk the rumor! Straight from the team behind Airheads, we want everyone to know we’re still making Airheads.”

Despite the distributor’s own confirmation that the rumor is false, several other candy outlet TikTok accounts claimed that CandyMeUp’s news was correct.

“This is true!” one commenter claimed. “As candy distributors, we are told by the brokers who work directly w/manufacturers to tell us so we can notify our customers.”

The TikToker also responded to commenters’ doubts by adding, “Our broker of 25 years… usually tells us the news. Many companies do this without telling the public.”

Other fans of the candy felt dismayed by the rumors, with some commenters saying that they struggled to find Airheads in their local stores recently. “Just fell to my knees crying,” one Airheads enthusiast commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to CandyMeUp for comment via email, but has yet to receive a response as of press time.