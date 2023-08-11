We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Happy Friday! Our top stories today are about: An Instacart customer going viral for warning people about a gift card loophole scam, how reports of aliens in Peru were really just illegal gold miners, everything you need to know about Netflix’s password sharing crack down, and how a Kardashian feud has become a viral TikTok audio.

After that, our Senior Culture Editor Tiffany has her “This Week on the Internet” column and shares with you her pick for meme of the week.

A woman is warning Instacart customers about a new form of fraud to which she recently fell victim.

The “extra-terrestrials” with “unique floating abilities” were men wearing jet packs.

Netflix has officially cracked down on password sharing in the U.S. and several major markets. The move is controversial.

The dolce vita lifestyle meme has made its way to TikTok.

By Tiffany Kelly

Getting ready for an event without tickets is a whole genre on TikTok

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Fridays our Senior Culture Editor Tiffany Kelly recaps the most pressing online discourse of the week in her “This Week On The Internet” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🥃 When it comes to non-alcoholic beverages, names like Shirley Temple and Roy Rodgers might come to mind. But what about an Arnold Palmer? A server says she ID’d a 13-year-old for ordering the drink because she assumed it had alcohol in it.

🍩 The math isn’t mathing at one Krispy Kreme location.

🚰 A Starbucks barista went viral on TikTok for sharing a venti iced water “hack.” It backfired.

💵 A Target worker is spotlighting a common frustration among hourly wage workers—not getting assigned enough hours to make the money you desire.

🥗 When it comes to weird workplace demands, TikToker @rydog.47 may just take the cake—or, in this case, the salad dressing.

📬 A USPS employee has sparked discussion after voicing his support for UPS workers’ recent strike threat—and bemoaning the issues that USPS employees face while trying to organize.

📺 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s why you can’t take a screenshot of a TV show or movie on your computer.

We haven’t see an event in a while that gave us as many memes as the Alabama riverboat brawl did.

