Our top stories to kick off the week are about: A Chick-fil-A customer finding AirPods under her cup, how new AI tools for doctors could worsen racial bias in healthcare, why the McDonald’s character Grimace is all over your timeline, and a look at why superhero movie action scenes all tend to look bad.

After that, our Tech Reporter Mikael has a “Your Password Sucks” column that touches on why Incognito Mode isn’t very useful.

You might expect your lost AirPods to turn up in your home or car. But a more unexpected outcome is for them to show up under a soft drink cup at a Chick-fil-A customer’s house.

How new AI tools for doctors could worsen racial bias in healthcare

Experts are worried these ChatGPT-like tools may be misused.

The engagement—and memes—around the McDonald’s character’s birthday reached truly alarming levels of Online.

Why do superhero action scenes look so bad?

The Flash is being mocked for its clunky CGI action – but it’s just part of a wider trend.

By Mikael Thalen

Welcome to Your Password Sucks, the web_crawlr column that answers all your internet security related questions.

Today, web_crawlr reader Cat R. asks: “Is there any real protection or benefit to using incognito mode while browsing?”

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

💸 A Walmart worker is illustrating the discrepancy between the cost of living and pay for many retail workers. He said he spent four hours’ worth of his day’s pay on food to eat during his breaks.

📦 Amid a tough economy, many folks are looking for extra income on the side. One TikToker shared her preferred hustle for making over $200 in one day: Amazon Flex.

🛒 A grocery store customer was recently lectured by an employee for double-bagging his purchases at the self-checkout counter. However, the employee’s suggestion was, in a word, baffling.

💼 Should you lie during your exit interview?

🏕 Ever wonder what it’s like to escape to a no-tech getaway in the middle of nature? Here’s what happened when one of our editors spent the night with Getaway.*

✈️ This JetBlue employee went viral after sharing why he was fired from his job of nearly three years.

🥪 It’s always disappointing when eateries change their menu offerings. And that is precisely what prompted one woman to take to social media to express her disappointment that Sprouts supposedly changed its $5 sandwich combo after the deal went viral.

⚰️ From the Daily Dot archive: Is your kid attending funerals on Roblox?

An Instacart shopper called out a customer who was only willing to tip about $3 for an order at a specialty grocery nearly 50 miles away from their home.

In the viral video, the Instacart shopper (@thatgiglife)—who appears to be based in the Austin, Texas, area—shows that the customer placed an order for a grocery store that is 45 minutes to an hour and a half away from them depending on traffic.

Instacart shopper receives Fiesta order that’s 46 miles away. The customer tipped $3

