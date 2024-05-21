Anti-feminist influencer’s non-existent ministry hijacked to share pro-abortion Minions memes

A TikToker hijacked the domain of a right-wing influencer’s apparently non-existent ministry, using it to host a Minions’ abortion meme. TikToker Suzanne Lambert said on Sunday she’d “been keeping a secret” about Lily Kate Cole, a conservative influencer who previously went viral for her “I’m not a feminist” videos.

Lambert said when she looked into Cole, the first Google result was a since-deleted biography on Turning Point USA, a nonprofit that advocates for conservative politics on school campuses.

Previous biographies still available online show that Cole was a Turning Point USA ambassador, though Turning Point’s website itself no longer makes any mention of her. The Daily Dot has reached out to Turning Point for comment.

Lambert, however, shared a screenshot of the since-deleted Turning Point page, which touted Cole’s 600,000 followers accrued across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, and her background in conservative influencing.

“Also could not find her 600,000 followers that she speaks of here, which is crazy because Republicans never lie,” Lambert quipped before delving into her main discovery.

On Cole’s TikTok channel, she has 46,000 followers, and 79,000 on Instagram.

“But I see here that she has a ministry, so I’m like okay, maybe she has a redeeming quality,” Lambert continued, highlighting a URL for Live Freely Ministries which Cole claims she founded. “So I click on the link—dead link, doesn’t go anywhere.”

She added that she didn’t find anything searching for it, though there are ministries with similar names that don’t appear to be affiliated with her.

According to the Foundation Group, religious ministries are charities that must be registered with the IRS. A search of the IRS’s tax-exempt database doesn’t include any entries for Live Freely Ministries.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Cole via Instagram for comment regarding the allegations in the TikTok video.

“I don’t know if you guys know this but it’s actually super easy to buy domain names,” Lambert said, before revealing she had registered the domain linked in Cole’s bio—livefreelyministries.com—as well as the same domain with .org and .store.

“So at this point, she’s linking my website in her bio which is really weird of her and it just so happens that my ministry’s actually focused on sharing completely out of pocket memes, like the kind of memes that are so unsettling when you send them to your friends, they’re like this isn’t really funny anymore like we’re worried about you, those kinds of memes,” Lambert said.

The “Live Freely Ministries” website currently only features a meme of a Minion holding a cup of coffee with text that states “don’t talk to me until I’ve had my abortion.”

Lambert—whose video has racked up more than 3.5 million views and over 730,000 likes—said she had owned the website for four months before Turning Point USA took Cole’s page down.

Versions of Cole’s old biography that similarly include the misleading link are still online elsewhere.

That same link is used in older author and contributor biographies that remain live on a handful of Christian publications, including the Katy Christian Magazine, Cross Global Media Radio, and Fort Bend Christian Magazine. However, none of those outlets appear to have regularly published her work and her last bylines with them were from 2021.

“So I guess the moral of the story is if you’re going to make up a charity to use in your … bio and link it to your fake website, just make sure you actually own the domain names to said website,” she quipped. “But what do I know? I’m just a feminist.”

