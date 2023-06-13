‘Never prioritize a job; always yourself’: JetBlue worker of 3 years says he was fired over 13 hours of time off

A JetBlue employee went viral on TikTok after sharing why he was fired from his job of nearly three years.

TikTok user Diego Noboa (@diegovnoboa), who recorded the video from his car, uploaded the nearly two-minute clip. In it, he said that he was fired after taking time off following the death of a family member. He also discussed the importance of putting yourself first and knowing your worth.

“Prioritize your health mentally, physically, and emotionally,” he wrote in the video’s caption.

Noboa said that airlines, including JetBlue, reportedly have a minimum number of hours that workers have to meet each quarter in order to stay employed. Back in February, however, following the death of a family member, Noboa said that he took time off of work and was 13 hours short.

“I chose family over work,” Noboa said, noting that he was employed at JetBlue for more than three years. “To be let go … after I just sent proof, death certificates, pictures, everything. … That’s the f*cked up part.”

He paused for a moment before sharing an inspirational message. “I want everybody to know you are replaceable,” Noboa said. “Put yourself first.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Noboa via email. As of Tuesday morning, his video racked up 720,800 views, with a number of viewers expressing anger toward JetBlue.

“What’s funny [is] that they be crying about being short staffed. And they fire good workers when they need it the most,” one user said.

“Never flying @JetBlue,” another wrote.

Other users, meanwhile, responded to Noboa’s message by sending optimism and positivity his way.

“Never prioritize a job; always yourself. Yea,” one person stated.

“A job is A JOB. Period. You do YOU! Take this time to focus on yourself and your content,” a second said.

“Absolutely [a] blessing in disguise. You will rock a great future somewhere else,” a third encouraged.