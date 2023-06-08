‘Chicken minis and free AirPods’: DoorDash customer finds AirPods stuck in the bottom of their Chick-fil-A cup

If you’ve ever lost a pair of wireless earbuds, you’re probably familiar with the search process. You check your coat pockets, fumble through pairs of pants, and look all around your home or apartment in search of the missing earphones. If you have Apple AirPods, you may even utilize the Find My app in order to speed up the search process.

When you use such an app, you might expect your AirPods to turn up in your home or car. A more unexpected outcome is for them to show up under a soft drink cup at a Chick-fil-A customer’s house.

TikTok user Dona Maria (@donamaria.mbassat) claims that she was such a customer. After ordering from Chick-fil-A via DoorDash, Dona Maria finished her drink and noticed that the cup still had considerable weight to it. Confused, she looked under the cup—only to notice that someone’s AirPod case had been lodged into the bottom of the cup.

Soon, she determined that they must belong to a Chick-fil-A employee.

“Some Chick-fil-A worker probably 20 minutes later after sending this order out was like, ‘Where the f*ck are my AirPods?’” Dona Maria says. “Well, here they are.”

She then says that she’s currently figuring out what to do with them, specifically saying she might return to the Chick-fil-A store the next day to give the AirPods back in person.

However, some users noted that the AirPods may in fact belong to the DoorDash driver.

“No bc i feel like the doordasher def took the cups and put them in their car cup holders for the ride,” wrote a user.

“I have doordashed bf and i sometimes would take the drinks out of the holder for the ride and put them in my cup holder so they wouldn’t fall over,” echoed another.

Others cautioned Dona Maria, noting that the fact that AirPods can be tracked means that the Chick-fil-A employee now knows where she lives.

“Id be nervous of the location settings on find my airpods,” said a user.

“girl nooo u can track airpods,” shared a second.

However, Dona Maria doesn’t seem worried.

As she notes in a follow-up video, she ordered the Chick-fil-A via DoorDash, which meant that multiple people could see her address before her order arrived.

She says that the DoorDash driver already knew her address, and if it was a Chick-fil-A worker, they’re “probably literally a kid” and would likely just want to resolve the situation.

“I just feel bad,” she says. “I get so upset when I lose something, especially when it’s of value or it’s literally expensive.”

In the comments section, users suggested ways through which Dona Maria could find the AirPods’ rightful owner.

“Just go to the cfa location and tell the manager,” offered a user. “They will help get them to the right person. They can probably even check cameras to figure out who.”

“Connect them to ur phone it’ll tell u the name of the air pods,” stated an additional commenter.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chick-fil-A and Dona Maria via email.