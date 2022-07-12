Newsletter: A vasectomy goes viral

Sign up to receive Internet Insider, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox.

Hello, Tiffany here! I’ll be filling in for Andrew again until his return at the end of the week. Welcome to today’s edition of Internet Insider.

We have stories about an alleged hack by a 4chan user, a man going viral for getting a vasectomy, and the reactions to Lea Michele fulfilling her Glee dream of landing the lead role in Funny Girl. Scroll down for more must-reads.

— T.K.

HACK: A 4chan user claims that they hacked into Hunter Biden’s iCloud account, accessing videos, voicemails, and more of his father, President Joe Biden. But it’s unclear if the data is real.

MUSCLE AND THUNDER: A sexist conspiracy theory going around claims that Natalie Portman had CGI arms in the new Thor film. In reality, she spent months training for the role, in which she shows off her muscular arms.

POST-ROE: A woman posted a viral TikTok of herself picking up her partner, who was getting a vasectomy “because [they] reside in a red state,” where abortions are now restricted or completely banned after Roe v. Wade was overturned. The woman posted a follow-up video in which she said she already had kids, putting a baby in front of the camera as proof.

RAINING ON HER PARADE: Theater Twitter was full of memes on Monday after Lea Michele was officially cast in the Broadway production of Funny Girl, taking over from Beanie Feldstein. If the news feels like déjà vu, that’s because Michele already played the part of Fanny Brice in Glee.

Here are some key dispatches from across the ‘net.

💐 A woman says brides hire her to be their bridesmaid.

👋 Viewers are divided on a TikToker’s advice to quit your job and “go get a new job.”

🥗 Worker complains about customers who order never-ending soup and salad at Olive Garden.

💰 Viral TikTok about the pressure to tip sparks debate about tipping culture.

What's behind the fall of the family vlogging genre?

Have you ever wondered what it's like to unplug and escape to a no-tech getaway in the middle of nature?

🏴‍☠️ From the archives: This dick joke highlights everything great about ‘Our Flag Means Death,’ HBO Max’s queer pirate sitcom.

How hard is it to work remotely while on a ‘vacation’? According to one TikToker, who posts humorous videos about WFH life, it’s doable.

