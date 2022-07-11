‘Go get a new job’: TikToker says to just quit your job if you don’t like it, sparking debate

TikToker Katie Rosko @katierosko1 received over a million views for telling others who aren’t happy at their jobs to simply quit.

In the video posted on April 19, she states that if you hate your job, “just quit it and go get a new job.” Also, she gives the reassurance you will be better off and that everyone is hiring right now. Rosko indicates in the video’s caption this is what she did, writing, “I love my new job.”

Viewers in the comments section had mixed responses to her suggestion.

“Great advice except I’ve hated my job and been looking since December. It’s not that easy,” one commented.

“Done! Last day tomorrow, [I] couldn’t be happier,” another sad.

“It’s me, I need to hear this,” a third said.

Some felt the TikToker urged people to quit without having a plan in place first.

“Don’t tell ppl to quit without having something lined up,” one said.

“Let’s make sure we give responsible advice sis,” another viewer urged.

Others said they quit the job they hated for a new one, and it backfired. “Did that and now I hate my new job,” one wrote.

“I did quit my job and got a new one… I hate this one even more,” another said.

A research blog from Zippia provided statistics on the so-called “Great Resignation,” which began at the onset of the pandemic, in 2020, when people started quitting their jobs in hopes of finding better opportunities for employment. According to Zippia, over 47 million people in the U.S. left their jobs in 2021; 4.4 million quit their jobs in February of 2022 alone.

Read more on workplace culture here.

This trend has been the topic of a lot of conversations. The Washington Post aimed to provide insight as to why, even though jobs are hiring, people are still struggling to find work in a pandemic labor market. Applicants are reportedly seeking better working conditions, but companies are seemingly unwilling to adapt to a more flexible way of doing things. The pandemic, experts believe, changed work culture for good. While candidates, according to the Washington Post, are looking for higher pay, flexibility, and remote work, companies are favoring candidates with relevant experience, both the willingness and availability to work during weekday evenings or on weekends, as well as the willingness to work in-person.

Rosko later clarified in the comments section that it wasn’t that simple when finding another job.

“I get it! It took me like four months and I was starting to question my decision. Keep at it! I know you’ll find the right job,” Rosko commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Katie Rosko via TikTok comment and email.

Today’s top stories