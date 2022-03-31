Whole chicken in pan on table cooked (l) Cooked chicken with fork poking egg inside of cooked chicken caption "My dad cooked a chicken and found an egg still in its butthole" (r)

‘Never been happier to be a vegan’: TikToker claims cooked chicken still had egg inside

'It's like a reward.'

Published Mar 31, 2022

There are plenty of ungodly food TikToks on the app, but one TikToker recently posted a particularly unnatural dish: “My dad cooked a chicken and found an egg still in its butthole.”

Last week, TikToker @landonolailala posted a video that appears to show an egg-shaped remnant attached to part of a not-particularly-cooked chicken. The video has more than 1.6 million views, and with those views came plenty of jokes.

“Least we know the chicken came before the egg,” said one commenter.

nooooooo #egg #chicken #food #soup #goodsoup #tiktok

There are also quite a few people struggling with chicken biology in the comments. Of course, “butthole” is not the correct term here; as @artdecho1985 explained, chickens have cloacas. Why is there an egg? Likely because the chicken wasn’t properly gutted and cleaned, though it’s not clear if it was left in on purpose. We reached out for comment.

