‘I’m coming back for you, baby’: Carly Rae Jepsen creates the procrastinator’s TikTok anthem

That One Sound is a weekly column from senior internet culture writer Audra Schroeder that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok. Suggestions? Tips? Email [email protected]

The pop girlies are currently dominating TikTok, and one song in particular has seen massive success this month, inspiring a trend for all the procrastinators.

The sound

The audio used on TikTok features the lyric, “I’m coming back for you, baby. I’m coming back for you!” People used the sound in a variety of ways, but mostly to assure something or someone that they’re coming back. That includes: Tamagotchis, toenails, and leftovers.

People also greenscreened the “Call Me Maybe” singer into different scenarios.

Where’s it from?

It’s a line from Jepsen’s single “The Loneliest Time” with Rufus Wainwright, off her new album of the same name. She posted the song on Oct. 7, and the TikTok has more than 11 million views. One of the top comments on that TikTok claims it’s the return of “recession pop.”

Since then, the song’s been featured in more than 90,000 TikToks, and lot of people used the sound to address their pets—including Jepsen and Wainwright.

Jepsen also posted a live clip from L.A., featuring the audience belting the line.

Sound off

Meghan Trainor, whose album Takin’ It Back just came out, used the sound to promote her music as well as Jepsen’s and Taylor Swift’s, in a TikTok that has more than 8 million views.

Swift, who released her new album Midnights the same day as Jepsen and Trainor, also has some audio going viral, thanks in part to Penn Badgley. The You actor joined TikTok this week, and used the chorus of Swift’s “Anti-Hero” to channel Joe Goldberg. The video has more than 930,000 views, and got an “OMG!!!!” from Swift.