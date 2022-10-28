Carly Rae Jepsen The Loneliest Time (feat. Rufus Wainwright) caption 'That One Sound From TikTok'

Carly Rae Jepsen/YouTube

‘I’m coming back for you, baby’: Carly Rae Jepsen creates the procrastinator’s TikTok anthem

Jepsen's TikTok featuring the song has more than 11 million views. But don't call it a comeback.

Posted on Oct 28, 2022   Updated on Oct 27, 2022, 4:09 pm CDT

That One Sound is a weekly column from senior internet culture writer Audra Schroeder that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok. Suggestions? Tips? Email [email protected]

The pop girlies are currently dominating TikTok, and one song in particular has seen massive success this month, inspiring a trend for all the procrastinators.

The sound

The audio used on TikTok features the lyric, “I’m coming back for you, baby. I’m coming back for you!” People used the sound in a variety of ways, but mostly to assure something or someone that they’re coming back. That includes: Tamagotchis, toenails, and leftovers.

@scotpilie_wx He never dropped off the bag at Goodwill, it proceeded to sit in his trunk for 2 years before getting thrown away #goodwill #imcomingbackforyou #funny ♬ The Loneliest Time – Carly Rae Jepsen & Rufus Wainwright

People also greenscreened the “Call Me Maybe” singer into different scenarios.

@m1.chael And then i never am able to get it☹️💔 #fyp #foryoupage #carlyraejepsen #imcomingbackforyoubaby #trending ♬ The Loneliest Time – Carly Rae Jepsen & Rufus Wainwright

Where’s it from?

It’s a line from Jepsen’s single “The Loneliest Time” with Rufus Wainwright, off her new album of the same name. She posted the song on Oct. 7, and the TikTok has more than 11 million views. One of the top comments on that TikTok claims it’s the return of “recession pop.”

Since then, the song’s been featured in more than 90,000 TikToks, and lot of people used the sound to address their pets—including Jepsen and Wainwright.

@carlyraejepsen

Me also reminding him that MY ALBUM COMES OUT IN ONE WEEK!!!

♬ The Loneliest Time – Carly Rae Jepsen & Rufus Wainwright
@rufuswainwright

Me also running upstairs every hour to make sure he is okay… 🐶

♬ The Loneliest Time – Carly Rae Jepsen & Rufus Wainwright

Jepsen also posted a live clip from L.A., featuring the audience belting the line.

Sound off

Meghan Trainor, whose album Takin’ It Back just came out, used the sound to promote her music as well as Jepsen’s and Taylor Swift’s, in a TikTok that has more than 8 million views.

Swift, who released her new album Midnights the same day as Jepsen and Trainor, also has some audio going viral, thanks in part to Penn Badgley. The You actor joined TikTok this week, and used the chorus of Swift’s “Anti-Hero” to channel Joe Goldberg. The video has more than 930,000 views, and got an “OMG!!!!” from Swift.

@iampennbadgley #antihero ♬ Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift
*First Published: Oct 28, 2022, 7:30 am CDT

Audra Schroeder is the Daily Dot’s senior entertainment writer, and she focuses on streaming, comedy, and music. Her work has previously appeared in the Austin Chronicle, the Dallas Observer, NPR, ESPN, Bitch, and the Village Voice. She is based in Austin, Texas.

