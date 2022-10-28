‘I’m coming back for you, baby’: Carly Rae Jepsen creates the procrastinator’s TikTok anthem

The pop girlies are currently dominating TikTok, and one song in particular has seen massive success this month, inspiring a trend for all the procrastinators.
The sound
The audio used on TikTok features the lyric, “I’m coming back for you, baby. I’m coming back for you!” People used the sound in a variety of ways, but mostly to assure something or someone that they’re coming back. That includes: Tamagotchis, toenails, and leftovers.
@scotpilie_wx He never dropped off the bag at Goodwill, it proceeded to sit in his trunk for 2 years before getting thrown away #goodwill #imcomingbackforyou #funny ♬ The Loneliest Time – Carly Rae Jepsen & Rufus Wainwright
People also greenscreened the “Call Me Maybe” singer into different scenarios.
@m1.chael And then i never am able to get it☹️💔 #fyp #foryoupage #carlyraejepsen #imcomingbackforyoubaby #trending ♬ The Loneliest Time – Carly Rae Jepsen & Rufus Wainwright
Where’s it from?
It’s a line from Jepsen’s single “The Loneliest Time” with Rufus Wainwright, off her new album of the same name. She posted the song on Oct. 7, and the TikTok has more than 11 million views. One of the top comments on that TikTok claims it’s the return of “recession pop.”
Since then, the song’s been featured in more than 90,000 TikToks, and lot of people used the sound to address their pets—including Jepsen and Wainwright.
@carlyraejepsen
Me also reminding him that MY ALBUM COMES OUT IN ONE WEEK!!!♬ The Loneliest Time – Carly Rae Jepsen & Rufus Wainwright
@rufuswainwright
Me also running upstairs every hour to make sure he is okay… 🐶♬ The Loneliest Time – Carly Rae Jepsen & Rufus Wainwright
Jepsen also posted a live clip from L.A., featuring the audience belting the line.
Sound off
Meghan Trainor, whose album Takin’ It Back just came out, used the sound to promote her music as well as Jepsen’s and Taylor Swift’s, in a TikTok that has more than 8 million views.
Swift, who released her new album Midnights the same day as Jepsen and Trainor, also has some audio going viral, thanks in part to Penn Badgley. The You actor joined TikTok this week, and used the chorus of Swift’s “Anti-Hero” to channel Joe Goldberg. The video has more than 930,000 views, and got an “OMG!!!!” from Swift.
@iampennbadgley #antihero ♬ Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift