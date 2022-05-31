A TikToker says only insecure men order bottle service at clubs, sparking debate

In a viral TikTok, a woman says insecure men order bottle service at the club, sparking a debate in the comments. Some people agreed with her while others defended them for “just trying to have fun with friends.”

Julia Craig (@jcraigslist) posted the TikTok on Sunday.

In the clip, the text overlay reads: “A statement that’s going to piss a lot of people off: bottle service is the fastest way to pick out insecure men. They try to use their money to flex through bottles meanwhile they look like idiots for paying 700$ for a 40$ bottle and stand there on their phones taking pics of the bottle the entire night.”

As of Monday, the video has 176,400 views.

In the comments, people were split.

Some folks defended ordering bottle service at the club, saying, “If you’re with your friends and you only want to party with them and not deal with lines and other people that’s when bottle service is fun.”

Craig agreed. “Totally! I’m talking about the weekend warriors that do it every time they go out and spend the night on their phone.”

Others shared different reasoning for splurging on a bottle: “It’s about avoiding lineups and having my own space with bouncer.”

Craig replied, “If you’re avoiding lines then get on the guest list and if you want to avoid people then have people to yours lmao.”

One commenter drew attention to how women in a club get preferential treatment: “When you go to really popular places, girls are ushered in through the line, guys have to pay a lot of money to get a table to get into those venues.”

Other TikTokers agreed with Craig’s hot take.

One commented, “As an ex bottle girl, yes.”

“I thought that this was just known,” another remarked.

A third said, “Amennnn.”

“Went to a day club in Vegas and it’s all men and their bros on the day beds/cabanas just staring at women. Wonder what their success rate is,” commented another user.

For those wondering, bottle service does cost a pretty penny. At the famous Tao Nightclub in Las Vegas, bottles start at $500. The most expensive bottle, Armand de Brignac, starts at $150,000. Bottle service at clubs is notoriously overpriced—a 1.75-liter bottle of Grey Goose retails for around $40 to $60, but at Tao, it costs $900. But, as some commenters mentioned, you get your own bouncer, cover fees waived, and VIP table seating all night.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Craig via email for comment.

