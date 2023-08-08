‘That wet hair is giving’: Viewers react to Beyoncé performing in the rain

“Alien Superstar” singer Beyoncé performed at the FedEx Field in Washington D.C. for two nights during her Renaissance World Tour. Washington D.C.’s second night saw heavy rain and lightning which delayed the singer from her original start time.

“We endured 2.5 hours of COMPLETE CHAOS to enter the stadium and get to our seats,” @BritneeMDavis posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

We endured 2.5 hours of COMPLETE CHOAS to enter the stadium and get to our seats. Beyoncé knew it too. She started the show by saying “Y’all been through a lot tonight DC.” She ended the show by saying “Rain ain’t stop nothing!” And she’s absolutely right. A SHOW FOR THE AGES‼️ pic.twitter.com/mYpAW8WTe5 — Britnee Davis (@BritneeMDavis) August 7, 2023

Due to the weather, a shelter-in-place order was issued with fans worried if the multi-hyphenate singer would even perform. The pop star funded an extra hour for local transportation to make sure fans were able to get home safely in the inclement weather. Despite the delay and weather, Beyoncé performed effortlessly to the sold-out crowd.

“Beyoncé’s cozy performance in pouring rain with no robots is actually ICONIC,” a fan page posted.

beyoncé’s cozy performance in pouring rain with no robots is actually ICONIC😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9pj9Kw7VQe — danny🫧💚² (@captainyonce) August 7, 2023

Others also noted how picturesque the superstar looked, her makeup intact despite the rain. According to The Cut writer, Asia Miller, Queen Bey was wearing Patrick Starr’s One/Size setting spray which other X users have noted is now sold out.

Beyoncé wearing One/Size’s setting spray while performing in the rain speaks to how good that spray is 😭 — Asia Milia (@MissAsiaMilia) August 8, 2023

Beyoncé wraps up the Renaissance World Tour in October.