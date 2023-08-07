The ‘Beyoncé has updated the Break My Soul (The Queens Remix) by removing…’ meme, explained

Pop superstar Beyoncé is pushing through her North American leg of the Renaissance World Tour. From the “Energy” concert challenge to Blue Ivy’s choreography, the tour is one of the summer’s most talked-about shows.

Beyoncé’s live performance of “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” has become a new social media meme. In the song, the singer remixes Madonna’s “Vogue,” while paying tribute to legendary Black women in music. As fans have been noticing, Queen Bey sometimes emphasizes or excludes specific names in her live rendition on tour.

During her Boston show, Beyoncé apparently replaced Lizzo’s name with a chant for musician Erykah Badu, an ode to Badu’s influence on the iconic “Formation” top hats. The moment was captured by many concertgoers like TikToker @dhimitriya, who noted “Okay mother is quick!” The Boston show happened shortly after former employees accused the “Truth Hurts” singer of fostering a hostile work environment. However, Beyoncé seemed to include Lizzo’s name again in a more recent performance.

From there, a meme was born with others sharing their updated verse of “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” by replacing Lizzo with their own favorite pop culture icons—like Disney actress and pop culture sweetheart Raini Rodriguez.

🚨Beyoncé has updated the Break My Soul The Queens Remix by removing Lizzo from the verse and replacing it with Raini Rodriguez pic.twitter.com/iouTuddtby — leon (@skyferrori) August 4, 2023

Others opted for Drag Race host RuPaul.

🚨Beyoncé has updated the Break My Soul The Queens Remix by removing Lizzo from the verse and replacing it with RuPaul. pic.twitter.com/hZfBE2iQnj — 𝔞𝔭𝔦𝔣𝔣𝔞𝔫𝔶 🪩 (@dragraceher) August 3, 2023

And finally, some did Real Housewives alumna and “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer Luann de Lesseps.

🚨Beyoncé has updated the Break My Soul The Queens Remix by removing Lizzo from the verse and replacing it with Countess Luann. pic.twitter.com/qZAgBcJVXm — Dorinda Deadly (@dorindadeadly) August 2, 2023

Listen to the full song below.