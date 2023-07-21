woman sitting on couch with caption 'Me trying to romanticize my life but a Corolla full of girls passes by' (l) woman sitting on couch with caption 'Me trying to romanticize my life but a Corolla full of girls passes by' (c) woman sitting on couch with caption 'Me trying to romanticize my life but a Corolla full of girls passes by' with That One Sound From TikTok logo in bottom right corner (r)

The ‘Bésame Mucho’ TikTok sound says the quiet part out loud

A cover of 'Bésame Mucho' and snippet of Tokischa's 'Delincuente' has created a relatable sound for looking back on TikTok.

Internet Culture

Posted on Jul 21, 2023   Updated on Jul 20, 2023, 11:58 pm CDT

Sometimes a creator’s mashup can truly find its groove, and open people up to new music. Here’s how a TikTok about a “Corolla full of girls” became one of the summer’s most popular sounds.

The sound

The popular sound on TikTok features a quiet, relaxing bossa nova track followed by a different, much louder sample. The transitional nature of the audio made it the perfect soundtrack for seeing pets, kids, and Spirit Airlines passing by, but people also used it to look back at wilder moments in their past.

@abrameng

Kurt and that toy bruh 😭

♬ original sound – Vanessa Sirias
@shaymitchell

♬ original sound – Vanessa Sirias
@talktomeaboutfood Can i fit with ya?! 🥲 #singlelife #mencrytoo #truestory #fyp #notjokes #ineedfriends ♬ original sound – Vanessa Sirias

Celebs like Snooki and Gal Gadot also used the sound, which has been featured in more than 175,000 TikToks.

Where’s it from?

On April 4, creator Vanessa Sirias posted a TikTok with the caption, “Me trying to romanticize my life but a Corolla full of girls passes by.” The video has more than 7 million views.

“My 2 personalities,” said one commenter.

@vanessacsirias #POV me trying to romanticize the sunset when my past self passes by #comedy #latinasbelike ♬ original sound – Vanessa Sirias

Earlier this month, Sirias posted a video explaining how she made the sound, and said that it was inspired by true events: She was in her living room listening to bossa nova when a car passed by blasting Reggaeton. Sirias also cites that she was inspired by the “I Woke Up In a New Bugatti” TikTok trend, which uses that song in a similar way.

@vanessacsirias Replying to @Lisa Marie Taylor How I made the #besamemucho ♬ original sound – Vanessa Sirias

For the first half of the sound, Sirias used Lisa Ono‘s cover of 1940s bolero “Bésame Mucho,” and for the other half she used Dominican rapper Tokischa‘s explicit track “Delincuente.”

Sound off

While it doesn’t appear that Ono has addressed the trend, Tokischa posted the sound in May and referenced the trend’s popularity.

@tokisha.peralta

Pasa hasta en las mejores familias 🧼

♬ sonido original – TOKISCHA
*First Published: Jul 21, 2023, 7:00 am CDT

