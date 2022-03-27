‘Find a different field’: Bartender drags customers who order vodka waters in viral TikTok, sparking backlash

Commenters on TikTok are outraged in response to a now-viral video from user Lilly (@its.lil.zink). The video in question is the fourth installment of her “Things that may be legal but make you look like an alcoholic” series.

In this iteration, which has received over 915,000 views as of Sunday, Lilly pours a double vodka with water. According to Lilly, this makes the customer look like “an alcoholic.”

However, TikTok was not having it. In comments, users roasted Lilly, arguing that there are plenty of reasons why one might crave such a simple drink.

“I do it because it’s cheap, not carbonated, and doesn’t spike my blood sugar,” explained a user.

“The only thing I can drink is vodka waters,” added another. “I have a lot of stomach problems and can’t have mixers like cran or orange and I can’t have carbonation.”

“It’s low calorie and hydrating,” concluded a further TikToker.

Many others said they order the drink, then alter it later with their own mix-ins.

“I definitely order this and add Mio / drink flavor,” explained a user.

Instead of commenting on the drink, other users opted to discuss Lilly’s role as a bartender.

“When did you start bartending?” asked a commenter. “Yesterday?”

“I keep seeing this series of tiktoks and honestly you seem like you need to find a different field lmao,” expressed another user.

This comment spurred a response from Lilly, who posted a follow-up explaining the series.

In the video, she says that the commenter had a point and that she “didn’t even like [the] series.”

“There are a lot of alcoholics that come into my bar,” she shares, “But I work at an old people restaurant, so it’s kind of… not correct for the young crowd.”

While she accepts the criticism, she says she won’t be stopping anytime soon—because all the hate brings in viewers and commenters.

“I don’t want to keep making these, but clearly you guys like them and keep commenting and fighting in the comments so they get a bunch of views,” Lilly explains, “so I’m going to keep making them.”

In comments, viewers understood her hustle.

As one user noted, “Lmao I have wanted to fight you on every single one of the videos in this series but I love your attitude towards it.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lilly for comment on this content series via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories