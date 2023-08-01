Showcasing your ‘Ken’s job’ is a new trend on TikTok

Barbiemania continues with more trends and discourse happening on social media. Since the movie’s release, Ryan Gosling‘s “Ken” has surfaced as the film’s most discussed character. “I’m just Ken” performed by Ryan Gosling in Barbie is the summer’s hot movie track, and fellow “Barbies” are sharing the lives of their Kens on TikTok. More specially, their Kens’ jobs.

“I showed this to my Ken and he asked me if we could get a better view of the bike,” said a user in @grandmashelbyy‘s viral video with more than 1.6 million views. Using a clip from the fuller song “I’m just Ken,” this TikToker shared her Ken’s job which is his love for biking. She noted in the caption, “He doesn’t care about fashion any other time but he has all these cute outfits for bike…”

Showcasing your Ken’s job is a new trend on the app that’s gaining traction. Some are taking time to highlight the very real and essential jobs of their Kens like @andiinbloom. She noted, “Everyone’s showing their Ken’s job. My Ken’s job is hospital.”

Others remarked on their Ken’s quirky interests as jobs. “My Ken also doesn’t let anyone else fix. He’s distrusting of other fixer Ken’s,” a comment reads in @ughseel‘s post. With more than 529,000 views, @ughseel shared a video of her fixer Ken and captioned, “My ken comes in the r-version and cusses when he has a hard time doing fix.”

Like Barbie, it’s good to know that Kens can come in all shapes, sizes, and interests.