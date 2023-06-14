Disney just delayed a ton of upcoming movies, inviting questions about the future of the MCU (will Jonathan Majors be replaced as Kang?), Star Wars (where spinoffs keep getting cancelled) and the Avatar sequels – a strong contender for the most-delayed franchise of all time.

Yes, after being pushed back so many times that it became a running joke, the final three Avatar movies have been delayed yet again. Avatar 3 is now due out in Dec. 2025, Avatar 4 in Dec. 2029, and Avatar 5 in Dec. 2031 – 22 years after the original film’s release.

And with The Way of Water reawakening Avatar fandom last year, fans are cracking jokes about how old they’ll be when the next one finally arrives.

Of course, amid all these comments about being retirement-age by the time Avatar 5 comes out, there’s the more serious concern of how old the cast and crew will be. Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington will only be in their 50s, but Sigourney Weaver (currently playing a teenage character) will be 82.

Meanwhile James Cameron is currently 68, and will be 75 when Avatar 5 comes out. Last year he said he wanted to make “five or six” more movies before he retired, half of which would be non-Avatar films. However he also said he’d be open to making sixth and seventh Avatar movies if possible, planning ahead through his eighties. Phew!