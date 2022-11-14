‘If i ever had a job with so many little things that don’t matter, I think I’d go insane’: Applebee’s workers mock how they are trained to put lids on to-go boxes in viral video

Two Applebee’s workers filmed themselves sarcastically mocking how they are trained to handle a to-go box.

In the video, posted by Soph (@idontremember3) and viewed over 437,000 times, a worker places a lid on a to-go box while in the kitchen area of the restaurant. “No, don’t do that!” a second worker yells out.

“We talked about this last week. The proper way on handling a to-go box is putting the hands on either side of the lid,” she says, while holding up a step-by-step instruction guide on how to put a lid on a to-go box.

The worker looks up at the camera, says, “I think I understand.” “Like this?” the first worker questions while giving it a go a second time.

“Exactly!” the second worker responds.

The first then gives the camera a thumps up, and the two do a little dance together.

It’s clear the video is sarcasm, and viewers compared it to an old-school training video. Many questioned the method, pointing out that hand placement on the lid doesn’t really matter as long as the lid gets put on the box.

“If i ever had a job with so many little things that dont matter i think id go insane,” one commented.

“Why does it matter? They really got a whole ass laminated diagram for THAT!?” another said.

Since so many people asked the same question, Soph responded in the comments, writing, “Literally that’s why we made this joke of a video.”

Despite the video being a joke, there are contamination concerns when putting on the lid of a takeout box. According to Touch Bistro, “cross-contamination is the transfer of bacteria or other harmful microorganisms from food, equipment, or people, to food. This can happen during any stage of food production, including the packaging of food for takeout and delivery. Proper food packaging, such as tamper-proof containers, keeps food safe from any cross-contamination that might occur when during the transfer of food from a restaurant to the customer.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Soph for comment via TikTok comment and Applebee’s via email.