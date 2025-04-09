‘My sit down air smelled like rotting flesh’: Woman says she lost her man—and her reputation—over a foul-smelling BBL

Every surgical procedure comes with its own risks, and plastic surgery is no exception. One woman’s viral videos describing complications experienced after their Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) procedure has raised a “stink” across social media, with netizens both fascinated and upset by her haunting details.

TikTok user @kaymontana24 posted a video on April 4, 2025, where she dove into the reasons why she had her BBL surgically removed. The video quickly went viral and has over 5.5M views, 287.2K likes, 39.8K saves, and 374 comments.

‘My sit down air was stinking’: Why she had to remove her BBL

“My sit down air was stinking real bad,” @kaymontana24 explained, in a video of herself talking to the camera with text overlay reading, “Part 2 on how that bbl ruined my reputation my sit down air smelled like a dumpster.”

She admits in the video that she had to “carry around a bottle of air freshener or a bottle of perfume, because when I will use public restrooms, it was stink so bad, and the smell would linger.”

“When I say that BBL really ruined my life, I even lost my boyfriend behind it,” she continued. “He was telling me the whole time, ‘you’re stinking real bad down there, and I can’t stomach it.’”

@kaymontana24 shared that it didn’t matter how often she laundered her clothing, the smell still lingered, and that it smelled like “rotting flesh.”

When BBL healing goes wrong: leakage, odor, and infections

The TikToker explained in a second video that she initially thought she was being gaslit by her boyfriend; a Facebook group she’d joined for women with BBLs explained that sometimes the procedure would cause male partners to become jealous, and she admitted that her boyfriend had been against the procedure.

“I was going to the group saying, ‘he’s saying this smelly down there.’ They was basically telling me to ignore him, he’s jealous, but he’ll eventually come around,” she added.

@kaymontana24 compared her healing process to that of her sister, who she said also had the procedure done at the same time. Her sister didn’t have any kind of side effects, but @kaymontana24 explained that hers eventually “kept on leaking and kept on draining” and that she “used to put gauze and dressings on it to support the leakage” on areas where the surgery seemed to reopen.

Because of backlash and insults in the comments, @kaymontana24 felt she had to delete the original part one video. Once she went viral, however, she did not hold back further details.

What is a BBL?

A BBL is a surgical procedure that augments the buttock region. Fat from elsewhere in the body (typically the abdomen) is removed and replaced into the hips and buttocks areas via an injection process.

The procedure has come under fire in recent years for issues related to infections, disfigurement, and even death. As a result, there has been a significant increase in BBL removal, including celebrities such as Angela “Blac Chyna” White, who publicly told her story in 2023 of how she almost died from “illegal butt injections.”

Over 153 people have complained about botched BBL procedures to Save Face, a program connecting patients with trusted practitioners specializing in plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures in the U.K.

The organization found that, amongst these complaints, “the vast majority of them (98%) were unsure what filler was injected into them” and that more than half of those people experienced infection (68%), including contracting sepsis (53%), after the procedure. However, people still opt to get the procedure despite the risks, with South Florida a particular BBL hotspot in the U.S.

What causes BBLs to smell—and when it signals infection

A common myth is that sudden smells that arise after a BBL are related to personal hygiene and that they are a result of poor bathing habits. While cleanliness is important (surgery or not), most times the bad smell is a sign of an infection and can occur after any medical procedure.

@kaymontana24 shot back after comments on TikTok accused her of not showering enough. “It’s not coming from the vagina or the be hole,” she explained, “It’s coming from the incisions that they cut to inject the fluid and the fat in your butt. If it’s not healing properly and your body is rejecting it, the hole will remain open and the drainage will continue to come out and stink up your linen, stink up your underwear, stink up everything.”

Dr. Robert Najera, a board-certified plastic surgeon from Texas, supported this claim in a video he posted on his Instagram account in 2024.

“It’s important to follow your doctor’s aftercare instructions to reduce the risk of any unpleasant odors,” he wrote in the caption of the post. “If the smell is strong, persistent and accompanied by other symptoms like redness, swelling or fever, it could be a sign of infection. In this case, it’s important to see your doctor right away.”

Online backlash and BBL community’s response

@kaymontana24’s story reached millions across social media, who were fascinated by the course of events the TikToker shared about her botched BBL.

“Hol on,” X user @TechBaeAsh wrote in a post on April 7, 2025. “This lady on TikTok talking about how her bbl ruined her life because her sit down air smelled terrible to the point she lost her man + had to carry around sit freshener. It was stinking through her clothes. It was coming from the incisions. She had to get it removed.”

The post went viral with over 7.5M views, 92K likes, 13K saves, 5.3K reshares, and 635 comments.

“I don’t blame her for sharing her story,” the X user added in a threaded post. “She said she didn’t expect to get so much backlash about it but that’s social media. It was a lot of hit dogs hollerin in her comments. If their BBLs don’t stink and hers does why they so upset?! Triggered booties.”

The dark side of going viral: trolls and takedowns

@kaymontana24 shared that she removed her BBL four years ago, and that she only had it for one year before it was “stinking so bad I couldn’t take it no more.” She cautions others to “stay away from them” and has accused the “BBL tribe” of causing issues for her social media accounts, including having her posts reported and taken down.

“Crazy you tell the truth and they try to silence you!! The BBL community just mad they smell like ass all day and you telling they secrets,” wrote TikTok user @justme6190 in the comments of a video where she scrolled through the post takedown notices.

“They are pissed,” the former plastic surgery fan replied.

The post takedowns are not the only thing @kaymontana24 has faced. In a TikTok video posted on April 8, 2025, the content creator explained the dark side of going viral.

“I’m here to tell you it can attract way more than just followers,” she stated. “Going viral can open you up to spiritual attacks…It jealousy, negativity and simply energy you did not ask for.”

“I did not do anything to discredit another woman’s bbl,” she continued. “My story is strictly based on me. But I am under spiritual attack, y’all. I’m under spiritual attack by Jezebel spirits…When you are a content creator, keep yourself grounded. Because these spirits out here, they heavy.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @kaymontana24 via TikTok DM and comment, and @realdrdallas via Instagram DM and email, for comment.

