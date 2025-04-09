‘Growing up ugly’: The girlies are sharing their ‘Girl Canon Events’—26 relatable moments

Girl Canon Events refer to a social media trend of women sharing things they consider to be the key events in every woman’s life.

Featured Video

What does ‘canon event’ come from and what does it mean?

The phrase “canon event” was popularized by the 2023 animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, in which the main character Miles Morales learns that there is an entire multiverse filled with Spider-Mans. These people have several key events that must happen in their lives, what they repeatedly describe as “canon events,” for their universes to remain stable. These canon events are non-negotiable moments that shape the identity of each Spider-Man.

Advertisement

The film led to a trend that went viral on TikTok where people did skits or described their awkward phases or instances, calling them their personal canon events that led to who they are today. Others share events they filmed with the caption or overlay, “I can’t interfere, it’s a canon event.” Even though these are often silly or minor events, they are presented as life-defining moments by the content creators.

However, the word “canon” is much older than 2023. Before it was popularized in fandom to refer to events and characters that exist in the source material, it was a religious term. The original meaning of the word is “a rule or law, especially decreed by a church,” according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary. Over time, it evolved to include fictional storylines and characters that are considered official or part of the original universe. In fan communities, people often debate what is canon and what is popular fanon, or fandom canon.

What are Girl Canon Events?

Playing off of the popular trend from the Spider-Man film, girl canon events are similar events and experiences that women think all other women experience. These lists range everywhere from That Guy you dated when you were 19 years old to the bad haircut you thought would look amazing on you in middle school.

Advertisement

As several people have pointed out, there are a concerning number of these posts that revolve around having eating disorders and abusive partners. According to Eating Disorder Hope, 3.8% of teenage girls experience some form of eating disorder in their lives, with 35-57% of young girls experimenting with crash diets, fasting, diet pills, and other unhealthy attempts to lose weight. 62.3% of teenage girls and 28.8% of teenage boys report trying to lose weight, per the National Eating Disorders Association. Meanwhile, 1 in 3 girls have or had abusive or manipulative partners according to the Domestic Violence Services website.

While many of these trending posts are lighthearted, they do shine a spotlight on common issues that girls struggle with in school and life.

Check out 25 iconic girl canon events below:

1.

Advertisement

2.

3.

Advertisement

4.

5.

Advertisement

6.

7.

Advertisement

8.

9.

Advertisement

10.

11.

Advertisement

12.

13.

Advertisement

14.

15.

Advertisement

16.

17.

Advertisement

18.

19.

Advertisement

20.

21.

Advertisement

22.

23.

Advertisement

24.

25.

Advertisement

26.

For more information about eating disorders or to speak with someone confidentially, contact the National Eating Disorders Organization.

Advertisement

If you are a survivor of domestic abuse or want more information on domestic violence and resources for victims, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline online or at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.