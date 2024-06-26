‘Clap if you care’: The Empire State Building mocks the Chicago Bean’s reopening online

Alas, Chicago’s “Bean” and New York’s Empire State Building are involved in some drama right now and all we “humans” can do is sit back and hope for the best.

It’s never any fun when two friends fight, especially when those friends are easily identifiable city icons and especially when they’re city icons in separate cities.

It all started in August 2023, when Anish Kapoor’s famous Chicago “Bean” in Millennium Park was fenced off for work. According to a press release, “the ongoing work included the installation of a new waterproofing system, accessible ramps, stairs, pavers around the site and a complete revamping of the podium around ‘The Bean.’” Seems like a good idea overall. Some good ol’ TLC never hurt no beans.

Chicago Bean announces its return on social media

Well, on Sunday, the Bean officially reopened to the public! “Our team applauds 2FM, the Millennium Park Foundation and everyone else involved in the reopening of this iconic public sculpture that has become a symbol of Chicago across the U.S. and around the world,” said Clinée Hedspeth, commissioner of Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, in a statement. The reopening comes ahead of a four-day celebration of Millennium Park’s 20-Year Anniversary in mid-July.

Naturally, the City of Chicago announced this big news on their Twitter:

The Bean is back! pic.twitter.com/Y1UGAxOtXa — City of Chicago (@chicago) June 23, 2024

Hooray for the Bean! All rejoice, right? Well, not quite all.

Empire State Building vs. Chicago Bean

Seemingly unprovoked, the Empire State Building took to Twitter to throw some serious shade at the lowly Bean—which had just been minding its business—via a clip of queen Wendy Williams asking her studio audience, “clap if you care,” followed by a silent audience. Ouch.

The Empire State Building social history

However, a deeper dig into the Empire State Building’s Twitter/X reveals that this is par for the course for this very arrogant structure.

Just look at how they handled being named Tripadvisor’s #1 attraction in the world earlier this week. Spoiler alert: not well!

Shining in @Tripadvisor Green tonight in honor of the Empire State Building being named the number one attraction in the WORLD, and the number one attraction in the United States for the 3rd year in a row pic.twitter.com/ie55hYFHCU — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) June 25, 2024

Woke up, still the number one attraction in the world



📷: kingy27nyc/IG pic.twitter.com/inbSE1Zx9W — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) June 26, 2024

A live look at our lobby after we were named the number one attraction in the World by @Tripadvisor pic.twitter.com/LTKtT0xMoJ — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) June 25, 2024

Live look at @LaTourEiffel finding out they lost to us again pic.twitter.com/WHfezFxotZ — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) June 25, 2024

Let’s not forget the absolute tailspin they sent NYC folks into this past April Fools day:

BREAKING: We're excited to announce the launch of the World's Highest Rainforest Cafe right here at the Empire State Building



Check out our inaugural menu here: https://t.co/jDm0g3t7ca pic.twitter.com/QBPmQaJay9 — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) April 1, 2024

No surprise, when heading over to the building’s official TikTok account, it gets even more unhinged:

As of right now, the Bean has yet to respond, but let’s hope these two can work out their differences and don’t have a Godzilla vs. Mothra-like battle in our fair cities — very rad though that may be.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.