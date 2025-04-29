‘This could’ve been an email’: This awkward engagement proposal went massively viral—now the couple is speaking out

A TikTok video of an awkward dock proposal has racked up over 84 million views—and nearly as many questions. Posted by the groom’s brother, the short clip shows Payton Chambers kneeling behind his longtime girlfriend, Faith Brock, as she chats with family. What follows is a stiff, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it proposal that has since become a viral sensation, spawning hundreds of reenactments, comments, and memes.

The video has racked up over 100,000 comments since it was shared by Chambers’ brother (@beastbfree8) on April 19, 2025. While some viewers expressed concern over the couple’s seemingly unfazed interaction, a longer clip shows a more affectionate aftermath, and Brock himself clarified this was all a misunderstanding.

She was just busy talking to Peyton’s mom about pickleball

Chambers and Brock’s families gathered on a dock on a sunny day. Some family members had cameras out, ready for what was about to happen. Chambers knelt behind Brock with the ring in one hand and tapped her at the hip to get her attention. Brock was engaged in conversation and swatted his hand away. He then touched her arm in a second attempt to get her attention. Brock, startled or confused, swung around to face him. The proposal itself is so short, you might have missed it, so pay attention.

He asked, “Victoria Faith Brock, will you marry me?”

“I will,” she responded.

Simple, affirmative, enough said, IMHO. Solid, no nonsense.

In a comment reported by People, Brock explained that she’d been busy discussing pickleball plans with her future mother-in-law when Chambers decided to pop the question.

Awkward dock proposal becomes a full-blown TikTok trend

The video got so much attention, Brock told People, “It blew our minds.”

Many commented on the proposal’s all-business vibe. “This proposal could have been an email” commented @dannyboytuesday. “This proposal could have been a text,” agreed @wicked_poetry.

“‘Hey Babe, let’s get married’ reacted 👍🏼to your message,” wrote @just.timmi.

Others worried, “Do they even know each other…” asked @waxgourd0. @eyewritecode explained, “He inconvenienced her with his proposal.”

“That was so awkward,” commented @ariannabrummett, and added the hysterically crying emoji.

Other creators analyzed the proposal

Other creators provided play-by-play analysis of the proposal. In one such video TikToker @piffpeterson captioned the video “THE FASTEST PROPOSAL OF ALL TIME.”

“That was the most unemotional matter-of-fact proposal I have ever seen,” @piffpeterson said in his recap video. “Hope that I’m wrong, but I am genuinely curious if the people in this relationship are happy.”

Some commenters agreed and shared that they were worried for the relationship, confused by the couple’s lack of perceptible joy.

But the camera can lie, or exaggerate, and the internet can be unkind. To clear it all up, Brock’s mother shared an alternate angle of the action. She recorded the moment for a bit longer, showing that Brock admired the ring, the couple hugged, and Chambers kissed Brock. It’s sweet!

@tennesseesassy The other view is just as funny. I swear they are happy, they really are 🤣🤣🤣@Faith @Beastbfree8 ♬ original sound – Michelle Brock

Comedians of TikTok re-enact the proposal

Chambers’ brother, who posted the original proposal video, fielded requests from comedians Madison Humphrey and Mitsy Anderson, and from Barstool Sports, thanking them for their interest in a followup post.

@_emefagovernor and others returned to the original post to comment on the hype. “Fist time I’ve seen something before the Madison Humphrey remake.”

Madison Humphrey’s remake was so convincing, one creator-commentator mistook it for the original and analyzed it mistakenly.

@ma_az825 affirmed, “Awkward proposal 99.7% accuracy.” “This isn’t even an exaggeration. This is exactly how the original video played out, including everyone in the background being completely nonchalant,” agreed @madferosis.

Mitsy’s version included an epilogue. The couple was caught on camera after the proposal. The man asked his future wife, “why’d you embarrass me like that?” Then she pulled away from him as he tried to take her hand. As she held up her arms in a goalpost position, she reprimanded him, “No, not even on our wedding night!”

It’s not a true story, but—like the massive conversation around the viral awkward dock proposal—it’s still pretty funny. Congratulations to the happy couple!

@beastbfree8 did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok.

