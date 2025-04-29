The internet can’t stop talking about the woman who went on a ‘no-touching date’ because she had scabies

X users were shocked when a woman described going on a “no-touching date” because she had scabies…and that she still ended up sleeping with her date. While many commenters shamed the woman for her actions, most praised her for being open, vulnerable, and learning from the experience (not to mention for writing one of the more epic X responses of 2025).

On April 22, 2025, user @ReddCinema shared a post on X. It said, “Wyd if she’s a 10 but her room looks like this?” The post’s photo was the corner of a person’s bedroom littered with soda cans, food waste, gaming equipment, and more.

Later that day, user @Spideyava commented on the post. She wrote: “when my bipolar was unmedicated…I had a guy over for a no-touching date because I had scabies and after giving him the tour of my room, tripping over my laundry, and vehemently warning him about the scabies he still f**ked me.”

The post almost immediately went viral, garnering 36.1 million views on the response and original post, 273,000 likes, and nearly 3,000 comments. Many of the comments were reactions to Ava’s response.

‘OMG how is this reality?!?!’

Ava received judgment and shame for her candid response. She even received death threats (which she shared in the comments and on her own X page).

But most of the comments didn’t reflect judgment, only shock that someone would engage intimately with a person with a highly contagious skin disease. “OMG how is this reality?!?” One comment read. “No wonder men be riddled with stds,” read another. “They’ll f*ck a warm pie and a hole in the wall if given the chance,” a third comment read.

Other comments shared support for Ava, and how far she’d come from that situation. “You’re inspirational and so funny I’m happy you’re doing better for yourself,” one comment read. “With each comment I love you more, and I didn’t know that was possible,” read another.

‘New meds, new me!’

Ava went on to explain her scabies situation in the comments, telling X users that she had grown substantially since the “no touch date.” “I spent 4 years changing everything about my life so I never feel or act this way again,” she said. “I have all new friends, new job, new city, new therapist, new meds, new me!”

When asked for more context around how she contracted scabies, Ava responded, “I lived with 8 people at the time and we all got it just before the first Covid lockdown so we couldn’t see a doctor for months. We did a bed bug treatment but that obviously didn’t work. I was known as the scabies girl for a while cause I had them for almost two years.”

In comments, Ava went on to say that the guy she slept with with didn’t end up getting scabies after all, and that he still hits her up when she has a “banger selfie.”

‘Further proof that I am terminally online’

Ava’s story made quite an impression on social media. Many users still expressed shock. Others used Ava’s experience as a humorous excuse to keep men at a safe distance. “Going to invite a guy over for a no-touching date because I have scabies,” said user @alexamazov, whose post garnered 1.4 million views and 55,000 likes. “The fact that I was going to write this and you beat me to it is further proof that I am terminally online,” another user responded.

going to invite a guy over for a no touching date because i have scabies — geppetto (@alexamazov) April 23, 2025

What are scabies?

According to the Centers for Disease Control, scabies is a common and treatable condition. It occurs when microscopic mites find and burrow into the upper layer of a person’s skin, living and laying eggs. Scabies can spread to anyone through close, personal, and often skin-to-skin contact. Scabies also “spread(s) easily under crowded conditions where close body and skin contact is frequent.”

To prevent the spread of scabies, the CDC recommends washing bedding, clothing, and towels in hot water and drying them thoroughly. In addition, those infected should avoid skin-to-skin contact until treatment is complete. They should also notify people with whom the infected has had direct skin-to-skin contact with during the infection.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @Spideyava via direct message on X. The creator did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

