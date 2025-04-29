‘This woman is 76, she’s just trying to exist’: Adored internet grandma’s cookbook includes accidental Photoshop note about her arms—and readers are livid

Barbara Costello, better known as @BrunchWithBabs, just released her much-anticipated second cookbook, but TikTokers say they found an unfortunate editing mistake.

Barbara is beloved as the “internet’s grandma,” and first rose to fame during the pandemic by sharing comforting recipes and homemaking tips. Her soothing presence and practical advice quickly earned her millions of fans on TikTok and beyond.

The TikTok grandma’s second cookbook, Every Day With Babs, hit shelves on April 8, 2025, to great excitement. However, shortly after its release, some readers noticed something unusual on one of the recipe pages.

The bizarre misprint in the Every Day With Babs cookbook

TikTok creator Elise Fox (@thefoxfamilyden) pointed out the alleged misprint, which caught many fans off guard. In a recent video, Fox explained, “So if you are familiar with Babs, she got popular during the pandemic. At, I think, 70 years old, she started making food and cleaning content that people just love. She took off.”

Fox pulled up a page from her copy of the New York Times bestselling cookbook and pointed out the concerning detail. “This is her second cookbook. It just came out like two weeks ago. And on this page, that photo, can you see that little box? It has a misprint,” she said.

The image Fox shared shows Babs happily slicing Italian beef while wearing a light blue graphic T-shirt. Yet, overlaid on top of the photo in the book Fox shared was a small grey box with text that seemed out of place.

Fox read the visible text aloud: “If you can’t read that, it says ‘Slightly slim and tone both arms, not crazy, but better than this image capture.’ This was left in the print of a book that’s now a bestseller!”

Babs fans demand an Every Day With Babs reprint

Many TikTokers quickly voiced their anger over the situation. Fox herself emphasized how frustrating it was, saying, “Again, this woman is 76. She is not trying to be a model. She’s just trying to exist. And this was a mistake that many, many people along the line missed. We’re not here for her arms. Like, can we not just exist? At 76 years old, we need to worry about having our arms photoshopped? And like, from a traditional standpoint, her arms look fantastic. Her publisher really owes her an apology.”

Several TikTok users flooded the comments section with their reactions. Some suggested that the publisher reprint the books “on their own dime” for Babs. Moreover, fans agreed that the publishing mistake underscored the need for better oversight during the editing process.

“My utter disgust for the way women are simply not allowed to age / exist / flourish without a CONSTANT criticism of their bodies only grows stronger each day 😡🤬🤬” wrote @laurenadventures18.

Another TikToker added, “I honestly thought this can’t be true. Ran to my copy and sure as hell there it was.”

Although Costello herself has not commented publicly on the situation since fans pointed it out, the incident has brought up a broader conversation online. Many pointed out how women continue facing unrealistic beauty standards at every age. Even a warm, relatable figure like Babs, who shares recipes and family traditions, was not immune.

Regardless of the misstep, Babs’s influence goes far beyond a single page. She reminds her community every day that warmth, kindness, and a good meal are what really matter.

