‘I get it now’: The rise of the Panera girlie

Panera Bread has enjoyed a serious resurgence in the last few months. In part, they have TikTok to thank for that.

The ladies of the internet—and people of all gender identities of the internet, really—have been sharing their appreciation of the chain bakery-café.

Where did the Panera girlies come from?

It’s hard to say when exactly the Panera girlies first came out in full force, but it’s recent. It seems that many were making themselves known this spring when the chain’s controversial Charged Lemonade went viral for claims of harm.

The term first showed up on Twitter—now X—in 2022:

I'm still a panera girlie https://t.co/TQqZPs8RIE — Kenough Katastrophe (@Pr3ttyGirl41) September 24, 2022

The Panera girlies pushed through and stuck by the brand, which they praise as a fun third place to catch up with friends or get some work done.

guys i have terrible news i’m becoming a panera girlie pic.twitter.com/E4yGUB483R — issa phae (@mizphantasm) January 11, 2023

i think i’m becoming a panera girlie again — lady (lauren) jessica (@laurenjesholmes) August 12, 2023

College students enjoy it as a hangout (and place to skip class to go to). The menu offers a lot of options, from when you want to make healthy choices to when you want to have a full meal.

i get it now. i get it now. i finally had panera bread for the first time the other day. i get it now. im a panera bread girlie now. — Chai 'Hater' Chuuwu 🍉 (COMMS OPEN) (@ChaitheChuu) July 26, 2023

Panera girlies don’t gatekeep

Panera girlies help each other out by sharing the latest on deals, too—because while the food is good and, in many instances, good for you, it’s not exactly cheap. Said girlies on TikTok are always sharing the different sales that the brand has to offer.

They love a new, healthy order hack

Panera hacks are rising in popularity online, particularly on Pinterest.

The brand is in on it (as they should be)

Panera does its best to give people what they want. From its “big treat” menu—set to give you a little more than a little treat—to its newly announced “millennial meal” (iced coffee and avocado toast, you’re welcome), Panera has a finger on the pulse of what its customers like.

@panerabread You asked for it. Live your best Panera Girly life in an exclusive sweatsuit designed by @micheleairbrush. Enter for a chance to win a set for you and your bestie by tagging them & telling us what your go-to You Pick Two® order is. 👯💚 MyPanera® Members only! Giveaway ends 1/9. See link in bio for details. ♬ original sound – Panera Bread

If TikTok is any indication, it’s working well for the Panera brand and paying off in big ways.

Panera girlie memes

The idea of being a Panera girlie has, of course, become a hot topic online.

