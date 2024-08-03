‘I get it now’: The rise of the Panera girlie

Panera Bread has enjoyed a serious resurgence in the last few months. In part, they have TikTok to thank for that.
The ladies of the internet—and people of all gender identities of the internet, really—have been sharing their appreciation of the chain bakery-café.
Where did the Panera girlies come from?
It’s hard to say when exactly the Panera girlies first came out in full force, but it’s recent. It seems that many were making themselves known this spring when the chain’s controversial Charged Lemonade went viral for claims of harm.
The term first showed up on Twitter—now X—in 2022:
The Panera girlies pushed through and stuck by the brand, which they praise as a fun third place to catch up with friends or get some work done.
College students enjoy it as a hangout (and place to skip class to go to). The menu offers a lot of options, from when you want to make healthy choices to when you want to have a full meal.
Panera girlies don’t gatekeep
Panera girlies help each other out by sharing the latest on deals, too—because while the food is good and, in many instances, good for you, it’s not exactly cheap. Said girlies on TikTok are always sharing the different sales that the brand has to offer.
@layersoflex #panerabreadhack #paneragirlies #panera #savings #yummy #paneraorder ♬ original sound – Alexis Jo
@richladyproblems 3 drinks pays for the membership essentially #panera #panerasipclub #fooddeals #coffeeaddict ♬ Sugar, Sugar – The Archies
@teletubbysunbaby i wish this was sponsored #panera #bagel @Panera Bread ♬ Just a Cloud Away – Pharrell Williams
@reginaroselife You jnow youre a beverage girlie when panera unlimited sips gets you this excited!! @Panera Bread I think you’ll be seeing a lot of me from now on!! #beveragegirlies #food #drink #christiantiktok #rd2be ♬ original sound – regina
They love a new, healthy order hack
Panera hacks are rising in popularity online, particularly on Pinterest.
@smallersam_pcos Panera Order🥪 eating in a calorie deficit 520 cals + 34g protein Here’s what I ordered: Whole Mediterranean Veggie Sandwich with no hummus, no mayo, add black forest ham, with green goddess dressing on the side. **If you order it on Sourdough bread instead, it saves another 80 cals off this count!✨ #panera #sandwich #veggies #green #goddess #blackforest #ham #sourdough #weightloss #mealidea #onthego #healthy #mealidea #mealprep #togo #menu #hack #drivethru #order #pcos #caloriedeficit #caloriecounting ♬ original sound – SmallerSam_PCOS
@leaha.ureel Hot girls eat bread @Panera Bread ♬ original sound – Kaja💕
@kassfitnutrition This is a really good high protein hack for eating takeout /“fast casual” when you haven’t prepped any meals or don’t want to cook 🙌 💡It’s always super handy to have some of these customized takeout/fast food options saved in myfitnesspal or elsewhere so that you already know ahead of time what you’re going to order & how much the macros are, especially if you frequently eat at the same chain restaurants when you do choose to eat out & Especially if you customize them so that the meals you pick are high protein & actually still taste good 💪 I seriously love this salad from panera right now, & I’d much rather eat this for my “double chicken” option any day over chipotle 😅 & it’s actually $9.97 instead of $18.98 bc that’s how much it is usually with extra chicken! #healthyfastfood #highproteinmeals #healthyeating #proteinpacked #easymeals #fastfood #fastcasual #panera #highprotein #healthylifestyle #glutetransformation #weightgainjourney #cheapmeals ♬ is smb gonna match my freák – …
@idontclaireatall Panera Bread in a calorie deficit 🤤🫶🏼 #caloriedeficit #healthyhack #restaurantswaps #healthyswap #weightloss #baddie #mid30sclub #everydaychoices #doitforyou ♬ original sound – Claire | Healthy Hacks
The brand is in on it (as they should be)
Panera does its best to give people what they want. From its “big treat” menu—set to give you a little more than a little treat—to its newly announced “millennial meal” (iced coffee and avocado toast, you’re welcome), Panera has a finger on the pulse of what its customers like.
@panerabread
You asked for it. Live your best Panera Girly life in an exclusive sweatsuit designed by @micheleairbrush. Enter for a chance to win a set for you and your bestie by tagging them & telling us what your go-to You Pick Two® order is. 👯💚 MyPanera® Members only! Giveaway ends 1/9. See link in bio for details.♬ original sound – Panera Bread
@friendshipjamz @Panera Bread girly checking in! #panera #panerabread #paneraforlife ♬ Panera Bread Cafe – Cafe bgm
@panerabread For the girlies who struggle picking two 🎀💅 #GirlDinner #PaneraBread #Panera ♬ original sound – Panera Bread
If TikTok is any indication, it’s working well for the Panera brand and paying off in big ways.
Panera girlie memes
The idea of being a Panera girlie has, of course, become a hot topic online.
@bequietjoe this one goes out to panera girls @good children ♬ original sound – joe hegyes
@miamia_spams #paneragirlies ♬ original sound – ella ౨ৎ
@miarovinsky we 🫶🏼 panera #nursinggirlies #studios ♬ original sound – braydin
@samihbarber please sponsor @Panera Bread #delusionalgirlies#fyp#panerabread#besties#college#thistooktoolongtomake#taylorswift ♬ Wassup Gway – Famous Sally & YB
@just_gracer somehow we always end up here And with a charged lemonade #panera #paneragirlies ♬ Sensual Seduction – Snoop Dogg
@lifewithayiana Gorgeous gorgeous girls love Panera #panera #panerabread #panerachargedlemonade #lifewithayiana ♬ Boy's a liar Pt. 2 – PinkPantheress & Ice Spice
@alljenmarie @Panera Bread drive thru pick up saved this Tuesday #grwm #grwmforwork #corporte #corporategirlies #newjob #firstweek #cpa #panera #panerabread #fyp ♬ original sound – Jen ✨
@missssminaaaa i love panera so much. I live laugh love panera bread. #fyp #panera #panerabread #lanadelrey #lana #student #girlycore #girlcore #justagirl #study ♬ Radio – Lana Del Rey
@_emjade555
panera girly til i die (probably from eating too much carbs)♬ Duvet – alt speed – bôa
@crystal_morales1 Panera girlies #panera #bestfriend #soup #latina #brazilian ♬ good soup – sharty truffle
