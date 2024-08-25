25 jokes and memes only people who play the NYT Connections game will understand

The NYT Connections game, which launched on June 12, 2023, has achieved almost Wordle levels of ubiquity in recent months. In fact, it’s the second-most played NY Times app game to Wordle at this point.

Like most NY Times games, it’s a simple concept: on a board of sixteen-word boxes, find the four groups of four that fit together. The titular connections are not often obvious and sometimes extremely tenuous and/or infuriating, throwing you for a loop that’s understandable for any normal human brain.

Basically, it’s an experience that makes people…feel things.

The best NYT Connections memes and jokes

Naturally, it’s led to no shortage of memes and jokes online. Let’s take a look at some of the best out there.

However, The true connection between all of them will be “Things That Make You Knowingly Lightly.” Enjoy:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

NYT Connections is bold enough to say, “If these words were different words they would be related.” — Apocalypse ABD (@ApoclpseStudent) February 22, 2024

6.

7.

nyt connections are either “these 4 things are food” or “if you replace the 3rd letter in these 4 things with the letter C and translate the result into Latin, they phonetically sound like names of Belgian landmarks” — $ (@folmerkelly) February 14, 2024

8.

9.

me solving connections today pic.twitter.com/2syCVoiC0C — New York Times Games (@NYTGames) February 21, 2024

10.

NYT connections I have received your message and will proceed to the coordinates pic.twitter.com/uTW4EKO8zN — Maia (@maiamindel) August 19, 2024

11.

NYT Connections a decade from now is just gonna be phrases like, “four words that are vibing” — Dave Jorgenson (not JD Vance) (@davejorgenson) February 23, 2024

12.

Me every time I get to last four on NYT Connections pic.twitter.com/JyBba7Xdnv — 𝙰𝚖𝚊𝚗𝚍𝚊 𝙿𝚊𝚕𝚞𝚖𝚋𝚘 (@amandapalumbo) February 16, 2024

13.

nyt connections said words that sound like fictional vegetables with their first letters replaced by colors — David Mack (@davidmackau) February 23, 2024

14.

me trying to work out the nyt connections today pic.twitter.com/9jMP2In4Nj — katie 🐝 (@katie_lockers) February 20, 2024

15.

Me finding out the stupid fucking nyt connections categories pic.twitter.com/PCEDpIzv4R — wizard of loneliness (@lnternetThot) February 23, 2024

16.

I either get the connections in :30 or less, or I want to bash my head against a wall. There is no middle. — Meg (@madams1225) February 23, 2024

17.

NYT Connections gunna feel the connections of these hands pic.twitter.com/cWSs5odrdK — Craig (@scrambldcraigz) February 22, 2024

18.

The purple today pic.twitter.com/szpGToZZep — JuliaGoolia9 is on 🟦 ⛅️ (@JuliaGoolia9) February 23, 2024

19.

20.

Me after doing the #NYT Connections today pic.twitter.com/NNb1r1EwG8 — Kaleigh Distaffen (@kldistaffen) February 22, 2024

21.

22.

23.

24.

nyt connections don’t get any fucking ideas https://t.co/8zTgW5tQS9 — • rachel • (@rachelwilbury) February 22, 2024

25.

More Daily Dot stories about games:

Internet culture is chaotic. However, we’ll break it down for you in one daily email: sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.