The ‘Hello Kitty Island Adventure’ joke from ‘South Park’ is now a real video game

South Park has been on our televisions for a long time. Almost 27 years, to be exact. While the Comedy Central staple hasn’t quite fallen into the “Simpsons predicted it” category of real-world reflections, it’s only inevitable that some of its jokes and goof-em-ups find their way into our own reality.

Well, one just did. And it was thankfully not crab people.

In the 2006, season 10 episode of South Park “Make Love Not Warcraft,” the main boys are faced with a game-obliterating troll ruining their World of Warcraft fun. However, when laying out the game plan, Butters interjects that he does not play World of Warcraft.

Cartman then asks what he spends so much time on his computer doing. Butters’ answer? Hello Kitty Island Adventure:

At the time, no such game existed. However, it served as a long-running internet punchline, working as a stand-in for when one doesn’t quite hang with the current trends. However, in 2008, Sanrio Digital released an April Fools announcement that Hello Kitty Island Adventure was being developed. Alas, ‘twas not to be.

Well, now you too can be Butters Stotch. Video game studio Sunblink, along with the aforementioned Sanrio, have developed an actual, IRL Hello Kitty Island Adventure for iOS devices. Take a look at the trailer below. It’s as adorable as one might imagine.

But that’s not all, because this week, Nintendo of America announced that Hello Kitty Island Adventure would be coming to the damn Nintendo Switch!

Get ready friends, @HelloKitty Island Adventure is landing on #NintendoSwitch in 2025! What cozy adventures await you and your friends on this mysterious island? #HelloKittyIslandAdventure #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/U5E7NGi9nm — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 18, 2024

And you just know who’s really jazzed about this development:

Hello Kitty Island Adventure??? Isn't that the game that Butters plays in South Park? pic.twitter.com/ZzfFRBGca3 — Master Trainer Peter (@PFulkerPT) June 18, 2024

Is it bad that the only game I’m interested in getting from the Direct is Hello Kitty Island Adventure? Am I Butters? — An Advanced Nae Nae (@UltraNaeNae) June 19, 2024

me next year when Hello Kitty Island Adventure drops on the Nintendo Switch #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/M3rVmdX79U — Aaron (@Hyperace) June 18, 2024

Looks like Butters’ dream came true. XD pic.twitter.com/cbOgACu0W0 — Fester1124 (@DigitalByte357) June 18, 2024

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.