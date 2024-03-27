No, the Nickelodeon ‘splat’ logo is not modeled after Jeffrey Epstein’s island

Nickelodeon has been in the news a lot recently courtesy of the disturbing docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, which is currently streaming on HBO Max and Discovery+.

The series takes viewers behind-the-scenes during Nickelodeon’s heyday in the ‘90s and ‘00s, with a specific centering on producer Dan Schneider’s time with the company and the alleged abuse inflicted on the children employed on his TV programs, including juggernauts like All That, Drake & Josh, and The Amanda Show.

While the docuseries was positively reviewed by audiences and critics alike, many viewers who grew up with the channel have been left in shock by these horrific revelations, realizing the programs they’ve always loved were created in distressing and hostile environments.

In light of the docuseries’ popularity, several unsubstantiated conspiracy theories based on the uncoverings have begun to fly, with one in particular gaining more steam than the others.

The Nickelodeon logo is Epstein’s Island.

Truth in plain sight #CTESPN pic.twitter.com/14ogsEHkbB — AB (@AB84) March 25, 2024

Yes, many viewers are now taking to social media to claim that the iconic Nickelodeon logo is actually modeled after Jeffery Epstein’s island:

What happens when you layer the old Nickelodeon logo on top of Epstein Island?#QuietOnSet pic.twitter.com/K6ttDtpoXL — Lise Merle XX (@Lisemerle) March 25, 2024

I don’t always buy into conspiracy theories, but in light of the recent Nickelodeon documentary, WHY DOES THEIR LOGO resemble Epstein Island?! Who was trying to tell us something?! #Nickelodeon #EpsteinIsland pic.twitter.com/aIxm5u3hen — Hot Mess & Blessed (@HotMessBless) March 27, 2024

Nickelodeon logo is the shape of Epstein Island? pic.twitter.com/didP2r4nxJ — Vision4theBlind (@Vision4theBlind) March 25, 2024

While this claim initially went viral due to the similarity in shape and the overlapping claims of alleged child abuse from both parties, Politifact has since researched the claim and weighed in to debunk the conspiracy theory.

Politifact noted that while the logo in question “bears a passing resemblance to aerial photos of Little St. James” there is “no evidence that the logo’s designers had Epstein’s island in mind when creating the new logo.”

Furthermore, Politifact noted that Meta has begun striking down posts with this claim, stating that posts claiming this have been flagged due to “efforts to combat false news and misinformation.”

Everytime I log on, it’s more shit. Not Epstein island shaped like the Nickelodeon logo. What dots are you all connecting?! pic.twitter.com/Bh1aQohNu5 — Thick-Fil-A (@Nelly2fine) March 27, 2024

People over on tiktok are saying Epstein island looks a lot like the Nickelodeon logo. i’m not saying i believe it but what i am saying is thats not funny haha that’s funny weird…. pic.twitter.com/YjvPxdSmGl — Dustin Dailey (@ThreeDailey) March 27, 2024

The fact-checking site goes on to state that the specific logo in question was designed as part of Nickelodeon’s 2023 rebrand by a company named Roger who sought to use old variations of Nickelodeon’s iconic “splat” logo as inspiration.

Politifact‘s statement ends with the note: “The claim that the Nickelodeon logo was designed to mimic Epstein’s private island has no merit. The claim is False.”

Four episodes of Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV are currently available to stream on HBO Max and Discovery+, with a final episode titled “Breaking the Silence” set to drop on streaming April 7.

