The internet unites in thirst over Manny Jacinto in ‘The Acolyte,’ and his former co-star D’Arcy Carden understands why

Greetings from the Bad Place. Many people are watching the Disney+ Star Wars series, The Acolyte. Many toxic people are watching just to review bomb it, but for those approaching it like adults, there’s been a ton to enjoy, especially as the series has continued on.

Manny Jacinto turns heads in The Acolyte

Not least of these enjoyable things has been Manny Jacinto as (warning: spoilers) new Sith, Qimir. For his performance? Of course.

But uh…that ain’t all:

manny jacinto sat down with the president of disney+ and said “i wanna make history.” and that’s exactly what this is https://t.co/q8J0rVEGe1 — zoë rose bryant (@zoerosebryant) July 3, 2024

if Manny Jacinto looked at me like that whilst saying the word “desire” I would simply dissolve into atoms & become one with the force https://t.co/yGnKcaUhGT — The Handsome Menace™️🇵🇸 (they/them) (@lauriek_a) July 3, 2024

once upon a time one brave woman named leslye asked "what if star wars were allowed to be as horny as possible for the dark side without apologizing for it?" and that was when manny jacinto as qimir was born, true story! pic.twitter.com/UEMcNnFIQX — 🗡️🗡️ (@femmevillain) July 3, 2024

i dont know a single shit about star wars but im boutta watch this tonight BYEE like i havent seen this man since the good place imiss you manny jacinto i love you manny jacinto pic.twitter.com/2YJtkA3siE — trix (@JJKI4RAS) July 4, 2024

Yup, Jacinto got ripped for the role. And Twitter won’t shut up about it.

The Good Place costar D’Arcy Carden saw it coming

The Canadian actor’s physique may have come as a surprise to most viewers, but for those who witnessed his previously best-known role of Jason Mendoza, the Jacksonville, Florida trashbag-with-a-heart-of-gold who won the nation’s hearts from 2016-2020 on NBC’s The Good Place, this wasn’t much of a shock.

Especially to those who had a front-row seat…

it was on mine 😌 https://t.co/05KaqYOmIn — D'Arcy Carden (@DarcyCarden) June 28, 2024

D’Arcy Carden, who played afterlife Siri, Janet, chimed in to remind us that yes, she was ahead of the curve on this one.

For much of the show’s run, Janet and Jason shared a romance, giving Carden the opportunity to spend a lot more time with Jacinto than some of her co-stars.

While the dimmest, goofiest character on The Good Place, Jacinto’s hotness was always just below the surface, the thirst shock from his role in The Acolyte is still fairly understandable.

Social media reacts to Manny on The Acolyte

However, in retrospect, this development really should have been obvious to anyone with eyes.

people just finding out manny jacinto is hot…. where have you been pic.twitter.com/eNgVfaLeqE — a (@vlezvs) June 29, 2024

on the right side of history (always knowing manny jacinto was hot) — monica (@waystarroyhoe) June 29, 2024

The feminine urge to gatekeep Manny Jacinto is so real when you’ve loved him since he was Jason Mendoza but now everyone seen his arms glistening as a hot Sith Lord #TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/DjQq8J97rG — Mariawatcheseverything (@AKHSaboutme) June 28, 2024

question do you remember glasses climate activist manny jacinto https://t.co/SOtXRuhsQ5 pic.twitter.com/8nzhaIlOxO — regular meghan 나영지 🫧 (@ruemcclammyhand) June 28, 2024

manny jacinto's arms are going to bring people to the acolyte the way jeremy allen white's arms brought people to the bear it's all connected we live in a beautiful world — Leah Marilla Thomas (@leahmarilla) June 26, 2024

Is it any wonder that Jacinto is now set to play the romantic lead opposite Lindsay Lohan in freaking Freaky Friday 2?!

Stay thirsty, Jacinto fans (Jacintees?) because the world is catching on and there’s a lot more Manny on the way!

