10 Olympians to follow on TikTok

The 2024 Paris Olympics are almost here! The best way of getting all the inside scoop? Following the biggest athletes at the game on social media, of course! Many of the younger Olympians are getting big into TikTok, picking up from a trend that started at the postponed 2020 games (held in 2021).

At the time, Olympians were navigating some really strict socialization guidelines. While thankfully, we’re all in a better place this time around, the TikTok engagement is simply too good to pass up!

From doing viral challenges to offering those behind-the-scenes looks at what it takes to get to the big games and what it’s like when you’re there, we’re getting premium content from some of the world’s best athletes.

Here are some Olympians you should start following ahead of the opening ceremony on July 26.

1. Ilona Maher, US Rugby Star

They don’t call Ilona Maher, US rugby star, the “TikTok Queen” for nothing! Ilona was one of the first Olympic athletes who really went out of the way to share her 2020 experience with fans online. Here we are in 2024 and already, she’s crushing the game before the games even begin.

Not only does Ilona share TikTok challenges and behind-the-scenes look at her Olympic preparation, but she’s also become a true beacon of body positivity. Her candid discussions of what it means to be a woman with a strong and dominant body type have been truly inspiring and show she has so much more to offer than what she brings to the field—which is pretty damn impressive in and of itself.

2. Daniella Ramirez, US Artistic Swimmer

Daniella Ramirez has TikTokers seated with her epic hair gelatin peel videos. The unusual beauty process that’s a must for artistic swimmers in particular has mesmerized viewers, from its application to its removal.

In addition to the knoxing videos, Daniella also shares videos about some of her adventures as she prepares for the Paris games.

3. Nikki Hiltz, US Distance Runner

Nikki Hiltz is sharing their Olympic experience as a transgender, non-binary athlete. What can you expect on Nikki’s TikTok? Jokes about being an LGBTQIA+ athlete on this journey that entertain and behind-the-scenes look at what goes into training for their sport.

They are not afraid of leaning into TikTok trends, which means they’ll be sure to supply lots of laughs throughout the games.

4. Suni Lee, US Gymnastics

Suni Lee has become such a beloved figure in US gymnastics, so it would make sense that she’s an Olympian to follow ahead of the Paris games.

From GRWM to sweet moments with the other ladies on the team, Suni is delivering fun and wholesome content while being part of a monumental team of competitors.

5. Simone Biles, US Gymnastics

Simone Biles is an American treasure. She’s got the most contagious, positive attitude, and yet, you know, she’s playing no games—except the ones she came to win. Her TikTok updates throughout the 2020 games were amazing and this time around, it seems she’ll keep to those standards.

Simone has gotten the team USA girls together. Already, they’re proving they are all about having fun and getting the work done in Paris this summer.

6. Erik Shoji, US Volleyball Player

Erik Shoji is another veteran among Olympians to follow on TikTok. He gave us the inside scoop, from food to fun and trends in between, at the 2020 games. He’s already warming up the 2024 volleyball squad to join him both on TikTok and on the court.

7. Noah Lyles, US Sprinter

Noah Lyles has won the hearts of many with his unabashed nerdiness. Coming through with Yu-Gi-Oh! cards to mark some of his biggest career moments have earned the respect of millennials and Gen Z alike.

Noah got his start on TikTok with more personal-style videos, and while he’s pivoted to more manicured videos recently, many believe he’ll get back to his roots amid his rising star and special opportunity at the Summer Olympics.

8. Tyler Downs, US Diver

The 20-year-old diver is an absolute natural when it comes to TikTok! In a recent interview, he even said that his six siblings come to him for social media advice. His page is full of genuine excitement about this one-of-a-kind experience, the other athletes he might meet, and the chance he has to achieve. It’s very sweet and will have you rooting for him among the many Olympians on TikTok.

9 & 10. Laviai and Lina Nielsen, British Track and Field

The 28-year-old twins are returning to the Olympics for the second time and they’re ready to enjoy every moment. The two share a fun side of Olympic competition while also showing gratitude and reverence for the spots they’ve worked hard to earn.

Longtime fans of the sisters are also hoping to maybe see some updates to their Instagram food blog while they’re abroad. Stay tuned!

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.