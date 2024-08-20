‘Demurity is my purity’: Jools Lebron makes TV debut on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

If you’ve seen or even used the word “demure” over the past week, there’s exactly one person to blame: Jools Lebron, TikTok star.

In a post two weeks ago, Jools gave a quick tutorial on how to present yourself as “very modest, very demure” at the workplace. The post currently has 33 million views—that’s a not-that-minuscule portion of the world’s population.

Take a look if you haven’t seen it somehow:

Since the video was posted, Lebron’s “demure”-aissance has exploded, with the phrase (or “demure” on its own) becoming surprisingly ubiquitous. (Just ask Penn Badgley.)

Jools Lebron makes TV debut

Well, Jools made her leap from TikTok into the real world last night with a surprise appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! As has been the case all summer, Kimmel featured a guest host and last night, it was the one, the only RuPaul.

Rather than a traditional sit-down couch interview, RuPaul brought Jools out during his monologue, much to the delight of the surprised crowd.

“How am I doing so far?” RuPaul asked. The answer from Jools, of course, was “very demure…very mindful.” A mini-interview then took place, with RuPaul asking Jools about her inspiration for “demure.”

“Well, apparently, the trauma that comes with working a retail job gets enough to you that you start saying ‘demure’ on the internet,” said Jools, referencing her job at Mariano’s grocery store in Illinois. RuPaul then asked what “demure” means to Jools.

Lebron defined demure as “a mindset. I used to be crazy and out of control. And then I found some demure-ity, and along with that came success.”

“Demur-ity?” asked RuPaul.

“Demure-ity is my purity,” Lebron responded, with RuPaul exploding in laughter.

RuPaul also asked who the most surprising celebrity to hop on the demure trend was to Jools. “I think J-Lo because she finally revealed what that orange drink from the block was,” said Jools, referring to Jennifer Lopez’s post-drinking Delola.

“What was it?” asked RuPaul. The response? “Demure,” obvi.

Jools also revealed that she had been invited to the Democratic National Convention, but had to miss it for a wig appointment.

Take a look at the full segment below:

Good on ya, Jools—enjoy this moment.

