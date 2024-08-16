Penn Badgley shares a ‘very demure, very mindful’ update from the last day of filming on ‘You’

Penn Badgley has just proven to be more “chronically online” than you’d expect—and this time, it’s with the “very demure, very mindful” trend.

Demure trend takes over TikTok

If you’ve been on social media at all in the past couple of weeks (since August 2nd, to be exact), you may have noticed an absolute 20,000% uptick in the use of the term “demure.”

There's someone on tiktok who uses demure ironically. They describe everything they do with demure,mindful, cutesy. That's they're not doing too much even if they are🤣🤣 https://t.co/V8tPfWMJiq pic.twitter.com/8DovLXmHXo — Jes (@jeseeker1) August 14, 2024

Granted, half of those are people asking what demure means, and to those I say, we’re here for you: “affectedly modest, reserved, or serious.” “Coy” can also be an applicable comparative.

After “demure” has successfully dominated TikTok, X and even Threads, it was only natural that it find its way to our flesh world. Yesterday, Penn Badgley posted a quick report from his last day of filming his hit Netflix show You.

“See how I show up to work?” he says into camera, as the video cuts to him clumsily lugging bags into a van. “Very demure, very mindful.” He said the thing!

Badgley also makes sure to tag the originator of the demure trend (comedic makeup tutorialist Jools Lebron) in his caption.

Commenters dug the reference, with the official Netflix account piggybacking on it.

Unrecorded

With this level of exposure, who knows where demure will show up next? My guess is Jeopardy. It just seems like one of those things that would pop up there.

The fifth and final season of You hasn’t been given a premiere date on Netflix as of yet. With filming wrapped, it’s only a matter of time before some official (hopefully very demure) announcement is made.

