‘That was me’—Twitch streamer Sketch OnlyFans scandal, explained

The jamiemaratx Sketch leaks refer to the popular Twitch streamer’s past as an OnlyFans model, videos and discussions of which have gone massively viral in recent days. While many reactions disparaged him with homophobic comments, the FaZe family of streamers had his back and were there to support him.

Who is Sketch?

Sketch, whose real name is Kylie Cox, is a Twitch streamer who gained popularity on TikTok for streaming Madden, and has become known for his catchphrase, “What’s up, Brother?” The affable guy is relatively new on the scene and has only been streaming with the “FaZe Clan,” a group of popular esports streamers, for less than a year.

What are the allegations against Sketch?

Rumors of Sketch’s time as an OnlyFans model started with an anonymously posted YouTube video on July 7, 2024, to the YouTube account Pocketbook.

In the video, the poster revealed that Sketch used names such as Jamie Mar HTXXX, Jamie Mara TX, Jamie Mar NSFW, and Jamies Couture with his adult content, which is mostly LGBTQ+-oriented.

The anonymous poster included screenshots of images taken from “Jamie’s” various accounts and tweets on X (previously known as Twitter) with poorly-cropped edits to make the images safe to be viewed on YouTube. Pocketbook compared Sketch’s facial features to that of the OnlyFans model and even dug into older photos of the streamer to solidify their claim.

The video went viral practically overnight, with the vast majority of commenters lambasting the account owner for outing Sketch.

Is Sketch an OnlyFans model?

The simple answer, confirmed by Sketch himself on Twitch: yes, he was.

“Wasn’t planning on doing this today, but I guess so, okay? I’ll start from the top,” he said on his Twitch stream on July 8th, 2024. “Look at this, open and honest: That was me. That was me. It’s okay, though.”

He told his viewers that two years ago, he had been going through a “dark time. A rough time.” He also said that he was fighting with “addiction problems” when he he was posting adult content.

“But on a real note, I’ve been living under the threat of that coming out for two years,” he told viewers. “Started social media, just kind of d-cking around, had that in my past. I’ll tell you what. Weight lifted off my shoulders. God is good. All the time.”

In his stream, Sketch said that if the OnlyFans content were ever leaked, he was going to either quit social media altogether—or worse.

“I’ll say it candidly; Plan A was to call it quits if this ever came out, but some people saved me. Shout out Banks. Shout out my parents. Shout out y’all. I f-cked up, but I’m changed.”

“My original plan was, there’s two things. One, either be delusional and think it’s never gonna come out, or two… what’s the plan after? The plan after was not very good. If I was alone and I was at my house, I probably wouldn’t be talking to you right now.”

The streamer said that it was because of his parents, FaZe, and “Banks especially” that he’s been able to come through the situation and is still here.

In his typical jokey manner, Sketch said he wasn’t sure if he would be continuing to stream, but asked, “What did Kim Kardashian do?”

Reactions to the Jamie Marr/Sketch leaks

Banks is a FaZe cofounder, and he tweeted his support of Sketch amid the leaks on July 8 not long before the streamer went live on Twitch.

In the post on X, Banks said, “Not everything needs to be broadcast & farmed, but since yall wana jump to crazy assumptions Sketch told me to post these receipts. All the FaZe boys were with him last night. Sketch was my homie yesterday, he’s my homie today, he’ll be my homie tomorrow. You guys are fkn weirdos.”

He included images in the tweet of a text conversation with Sketch telling him to come back and that he would support him, as well as a Nest camera photo of Sketch heading to the airport, and the shoes and glasses he left behind in his rush to leave after the OnlyFans leaks went viral on social media.

Not everything needs to be broadcast & farmed, but since yall wana jump to crazy assumptions Sketch told me to post these receipts. All the FaZe boys were with him last night. Sketch was my homie yesterday, he’s my homie today, he’ll be my homie tomorrow. You guys are fkn weirdos pic.twitter.com/rNC3yfo4DF — FaZe Banks (@Banks) July 8, 2024

Other streamers have stepped up to support Sketch, including Kai Cenat, who said, “Why does something somebody else do get you so mad to the point you gotta bully them, The Internet is a crazy place.”

Kai Cenat talks about people on the internet bullying Sketch over his past.



“Why does something somebody else do get you so mad to the point you gotta bully them, The Internet is a crazy place.” pic.twitter.com/AJgNV9UZiH — Kai Mafia Updates🗽💫 (@Kaimafiaupdates) July 9, 2024

Faze Banks a real one man we could have lost Sketch if it wasn’t for Banks, his family and the fans providing a safe space😔



“If I was alone at my house, i probably wouldn’t be talking to you right now” 💔



I couldn’t imagine not hearing “what’s up brother 🤓☝️” again :( pic.twitter.com/2rgCGUcC35 — 𝘚𝘵𝘶𝘯𝘯𝘢☆ (@Stunna999_) July 8, 2024

I have not seen a single post calling Sketch brave or a hero as Sneako claims. Sketch was outted by some hateful fuck and was willing to end it all. Luckily thanks to the help of Faze, he didn't. — XeroFsGiven (@Xero_7z) July 9, 2024

I keep seeing sketch on my fyp and what he's going through is actually heartbreaking. Shoutout to Banks and the others in FaZe for saving him bro. We love you so much sketch your the goat bro fr! 🐐💯💪❤️ — Emerald (@WolfEmerald214) July 9, 2024

In a Reddit post about the Sketch leaks, people were, once again, extremely supportive of the streamer, saying they hoped he would be able to come out of this all right and questioning why it was even a “gotcha” moment topic to begin with.

Sketch did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Instagram direct message.

