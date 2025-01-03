Jack Schlossberg faces backlash after trolling the media by claiming he’s Justin Baldoni’s new lawyer

Jack Schlossberg is stirring up drama after a series of social media posts in which he claimed to be representing Justin Baldoni as a bizarre piece of satire that simply did not land.

Who is Jack Schlossberg?

Schlossberg is most well known as the grandson of President John F. Kennedy. He has gained attention in recent years for allegedly being hot and funny online, as well as for his criticisms of Robert F. Kennedy during RFK’s campaign for office. Last year, he became a political correspondent for Vogue.

What happened with Jack Schlossberg and Justin Baldoni?

On January 1, Schlossberg posted to X (and later Instagram) that he had taken Baldoni on as a client.

“EVERYONE is entitled to a FAIR TRIAL and ZEALOUS DEFENSE,” he wrote.

“Justin has NOTHING to hide, Justice will be his revenge.”

Baldoni was recently accused of sexual harassment and attempting to ruin Blake Lively‘s career after the two worked together on It Ends With Us. Prior to officially suing him, the Gossip Girl star filed a lengthy complaint, which was picked up by The New York Times. In turn, Baldoni has filed a lawsuit against The New York Times for libel.

The entire feud has made serious waves online, partly due to public sentiment turning against Lively during press for It Ends With Us. As people began reconsidering after Lively brought her own claims forward in her lawsuit, Baldoni has become a subject of disdain on social media.

“Even the most heinous individuals have the right to counsel for their defense,” Schlossberg added in a later post. “I am not a hero. Im just doing my job.”

Is Jack Schlossberg representing Justin Baldoni?

Schlossberg has gained a reputation for posting ridiculous things online under the guise of satire or trolling. He confirmed that this was the case here when he responded to a tweet claiming “if you can’t tell this is satire you need to get offline.”

That said, his posts did initially trick some outlets into running with the story. According to The Daily Beast, TMZ previously ran with the headline, “Justin Baldoni Hires JFK’s Grandson Jack Schlossberg,” although the post has since been deleted.

Baldoni’s actual lawyer, Bryan Freedman, told the Daily Mail that “nobody on my team has spoken to” Schlossberg, including Baldoni.

Schlossberg responds

On Friday, Schlossberg took to Instagram Stories to repost things people and news outlets have been saying about his tweets. This again confirmed that he intended his claims of being Baldoni’s lawyer to be taken as satire.

Schlossberg’s gloating on Instagram at how many outlets he deceived with this stupid bit. I feel that if any other political correspondent without his background falsely injected themselves into a story and bragged about it, they’d be reprimanded and probably fired https://t.co/70zClbO13N pic.twitter.com/4xH4JeB6ZG — Evan (@playacathysong) January 3, 2025

Why is Jack Schlossberg getting ‘canceled?’

Although some people were irritated with Schlossberg’s tweets when they were taking them at face value, the fact that it was all just some weird joke has proven to be of even greater annoyance.

“Men are incapable of commenting on situations of women’s abuse without some type of ‘joke’ that absolutely no one finds funny or even comprehensible,” one X user wrote in response to Schlossberg’s initial tweet.

the way someone here had jack schlossberg being cancelled in their 2025 prediction list and it happened like in the first day of the year https://t.co/RRZdPt7yzZ — asya (@asyaforyou) January 2, 2025

Men abusing women isn’t a joke, scumbag — I’m Not Guinevere Beck (@exposingrich) January 2, 2025

not sure why he’s joking about this or why he deleted the only tweet that made it obvious what the joke actually is but whatever https://t.co/eXqmNzlHp2 pic.twitter.com/72aIjsyhCc — yeesh! (@sattlermonument) January 2, 2025

A generous reading of Schlossberg’s initial tweets might suggest that he was attempting to highlight a belief that Baldoni isn’t a great guy. But regardless of the intent, this was clearly a swing and a miss.

